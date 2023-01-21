Do you believe you have value? I don’t mean a monetary price tag. I mean a value of importance and worth to family, friends, co-workers, employers and your community. Do you believe you hold value to them? Do you value yourself?

Hmmm. Never thought of that? We can become so caught up in our daily lives that we begin to go through the motions of work, school, caretaking, commitments and obligations. All the things we believe we must do. We can become so mechanical in our actions that we don’t think about what value we are adding. We just move from one task to the next.

Pennie Hunt is a Wyoming-based author, blogger and speaker. Contact her at penniehunt@gmail.com.

