I got a new pair of shoes. They are red, fun and spunky. I texted a photo of them to my grandkids to see what they would say. The texts came back… “so cute,” “Oooo I like them,” and “very drip.” I had to look that one up.

According to the new slang, if you have the drip, it means you have swagger, especially in how you look. You’re hot. You’re cool. You’re on point. You’ve got the sauce.

Pennie Hunt is a Cheyenne-based author, blogger and speaker who teaches how to “Love Your Life ... NO MATTER WHAT!” Visit her online at PennieHunt.com. Email: penniehunt@gmail.com.

