Pennie Hunt

Here we are, knee-deep in the year 2023 and tiptoeing into the month of love. It is interesting that because of one little day filled with flowers, chocolates and mushy greeting cards, we think of February as the month of love. But what does love have to do with it?

Should we really allow love to take over one full day, let alone an entire month? Well, my answer to that question is “No.” I believe love should take over every day of every month of every year of our lives!

Pennie Hunt is a Cheyenne-based author, blogger and speaker who teaches how to “Love Your Life ... NO MATTER WHAT!” Visit her online at PennieHunt.com. Email: penniehunt@gmail.com.

