I have a hard time being still. I can sit with a cup of coffee in the morning with my dogs on my lap and slowly wake up. I can do my morning meditation, read something motivational and write in my journal. But once that quiet morning time is done, I am up and running.
I rarely take a full day off. I am always writing. I am always planning my next speech or my next book. I am always thinking about ways I can help more, give more and do more.
I think many of us are like this. We are caught up in the busyness of life. We hustle from one meeting to another, one commitment to another, one task to another. It is easy to become overwhelmed with life.
When I am in this kind of perpetual movement, I forget to breathe. It isn’t intentional. It sounds odd, but I hold my breath, as if that helps me go faster and get more done. When I catch myself doing this, I make myself close my eyes and breathe to reset the rhythm of my body. There have been times in my life when I didn’t pay attention and allow myself the time to be still. There have been times when I pushed too long and too hard. My body broke down, giving me no choice but to be still and heal.
Occasionally, we are given a quiet time in life. It may be a moment, a day or a month of stillness. We may become anxious. It’s too quiet. Too slow. Too boring. Don’t confuse boredom with peace. Occasionally, we are given a purposeful pause — to feel the empty space, to hear the quiet, to stop the movement.
Be grateful for a full, happy, busy life, but never overlook the beauty of the purposeful pause. There are times when we are meant to pause. We are meant to take time. Sit still. Stand still. Be still. Be grateful for times of space, quiet and stillness. Be grateful for a peaceful space of time just for you.
Being bored is a gift. Boredom is a time to heal. Don’t reach for distractions or numbing diversions like screens, food, alcohol or other people. Allow the space for healing. It’s a powerful, peaceful place. Boredom is a time of quiet that can turn the volume up on our happiness. Boredom is where creativity is born. Boredom is when you can silence everything else in the world and be still.
When you are running the race of life, going faster and faster, trying to keep up — stop. When you are overwhelmed with a problem and are searching for an answer — stop. When you are pushing so hard that you forget to breathe — stop. Stop before your body and mind are pushed to a limit which causes a health situation that forces you to stop.
Allow your body and your mind the space to be still. To do nothing. It is in this space that your body rejuvenates. It is in this space that your mind clears out the messy problems. It is in this space that every step of life becomes easier … one breath at a time. One moment of stillness at a time.
Pennie’s Life Lesson: When you allow your mind the space to do nothing, it is easier to do everything.
Pennie Hunt is a Cheyenne-based author, blogger and speaker who teaches how to “Love Your Life ... NO MATTER WHAT!” Visit her online at PennieHunt.com. Email: penniehunt@gmail.com.