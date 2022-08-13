Pennie Hunt FILE

Cheyenne author Pennie Hunt

Have you ever felt a knocking on your heart? A feeling like you know you should reach out to someone?

You know you should help. You know should make eye contact, say something, touch their arm or give them a hug. Your heart is telling you to do it, but you don’t. You miss a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that you can never get back.

Pennie Hunt is a Cheyenne-based author, blogger and speaker who teaches how to “Love Your Life ... NO MATTER WHAT!” Visit her online at www.PennieHunt.com. Email: penniehunt@gmail.com.

