Lynne Huskinson

The contrast between those who work and live in coal country and those who profit the most off the coal industry is staggering.

In coal communities from the Powder River Basin to Navajo Nation to Central Appalachia, we have lands, water and people – like many of my former colleagues in the mines – scarred by decades of extraction methods that put profits before everything else. On the other hand, in the corner offices of the coal industry’s headquarters, we have millionaire coal CEOs who often don’t even live in our communities, backed by armies of lobbyists and accountants paid to protect them from accountability.

Lynne Huskinson is a retired coal miner who lives in Gillette, and a member of the Powder River Basin Resource Council Board of Directors.

