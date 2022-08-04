Barbara Cubin

Barbara Cubin (Photo courtesy of Wikipedia)

It’s a frustrating time in Wyoming when our own federal government is working against us, actively making things harder on people. Sadly, it’s not by accident or oversight – it’s by design, through the horrible policies flowing out of the Biden administration.

We need a member of Congress who understands us and fights for the same things that we care about. It’s why I wholeheartedly support Harriet Hageman for the U.S. House of Representatives, and encourage you to do the same.

Barbara Cubin served as Wyoming’s member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1995 to 2009, as a member of the Wyoming Senate from 1993 to 1995, and as a member of the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1987 to 1993.

