Eisai Co. and Biogen Inc.’s Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi has been granted full approval by the Food and Drug Administration, making it the first disease-slowing drug to secure that full blessing.

In theory, the move should significantly expand Leqembi’s availability to patients eagerly awaiting new and better options to alter the course of that mind-robbing disease. In practice, the rollout is likely to take longer than patients and their families would like.

Lisa Jarvis is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering biotech, health care and the pharmaceutical industry. Previously, she was executive editor of Chemical & Engineering News.

