As Wyomingites, there are four key things you should know about former U.S. Sen. Al Simpson, who turns 90 today.
We had the privilege of serving on his staff, and the impacts he made on us have lasted for more than 30 years.
First, he never forgot his roots. Per the office manual given to every new staff member, Al noted he was the U.S. senator for Wyoming, not from. It was his straightforward way of letting his team know that we were there to serve the people of the Cowboy State.
Responsive constituent service was his top priority. His pace and drive were unrelenting. We had to pass rigorous spelling and grammar tests before being hired; his goal was to ensure communications coming from his office were clear and concise.
Letters to constituents prepared by staff and sent to him for review and signature could not have any errors. Al’s directions to us were also clear: constituents received responses to their letters in days, not weeks.
His former chief of staff estimates Al dictated 15 million words during his time in the Senate, or equal to 214 books of 70,000 words. Few, if any, senators will ever match the amount of correspondence he personally answered. It helps explain his thrice re-election.
Second, Al was serious policymaker, legislator and thought leader at the federal and state levels.
On gun control, farm and ranch, military, energy, and public land and natural resources issues, Al always had Wyomingites’ back.
On a national level, he helped successfully craft federal laws such as the Simpson-Mazzoli immigration reform (1986), Clean Air & Water Acts (1990) and Americans with Disabilities Act (1990). He was skilled at crafting and refining legislation. And as the Republican whip, he knew how to count votes and make sure bills actually became laws. He wanted the Senate to work – for Wyoming and the nation.
He was not afraid to tackle controversy in supporting the agendas of Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, even when it landed him in hot water with the national news media. The people back home understood what he was doing.
He continued his public service long after leaving office, as a member of the 9/11 commission and co-chair of the Simpson-Bowles debt reduction commission.
Third, Al has a great sense of humor. It helped sustain him during tumultuous times in his multi-decade public life. “Humor is the universal solvent against the abrasive elements in life,” he would often say. His unique turn of phrase, still evident in media interviews he conducts today, could lighten the mood quickly.
He also never loathed his political opponents in the personal terms lamentably seen in today’s toxic political climate in Washington, because he knew “hatred corrodes the container it is carried in.”
The fourth and final thing you should know is that Al appreciated being on the receiving end of a good practical joke.
One day in early fall 1991, Al was with a senior legislative aide, proudly boasting about his efforts after work one night, methodically combing the hair on the buffalo head hanging on the wall in Al’s office.
As they entered and looked up, the beautifully brushed buffalo head was filled with pink curlers. The aide was aghast and proclaimed his innocence. We were unaware of our colleague’s coiffure efforts when we undertook “Operation Buffalo Curlers.”
It is said that timing is everything, especially with humor. We could not have planned a better practical joke ending, even if we tried. After a few moments, Al and the aide figured out the masterminds behind the plan.
From Wyoming to Washington and cities across America, many of the men and women who worked for and were influenced by him early in their careers continue to drive positive change in the federal and state policy arenas, in business, at associations, nonprofits or other community groups. That is an extraordinary measurement of the impacts of one man.
Happy 90th, Al. Thanks for the laughs, your service and your example.