After Shirley Samuelson of Jackson set the parking brake of the WYDOT street sweeper she operated last year, she climbed down from the cab to talk to a coworker. Somehow, according to a later investigation, the brake failed. This much is clear: the street sweeper rolled backward, hitting Shirley. It crushed and killed her.
Every year, Wyoming ranks as the worst or one of the worst states for on-the-job fatal accidents, and this year is no different. According to the latest data from an analysis from the AFL-CIO, America’s largest federation of labor unions, 35 people died at work in Wyoming in 2020, which is more than four times higher than the national average and the highest death rate in the United States.
The Wyoming labor movement is focused on improving our state economy so more working people can have good jobs, fair benefits and enough resources to raise a family. Central to that idea is our goal that every worker ought to return safely home after a shift, no matter where they work.
Every year, on April 28, we observe Workers’ Memorial Day to remember those who died on the job, and resolve to push for the changes necessary so fewer people die at work next year.
The penalties for companies who put workers at risk are heartbreakingly low. In 2020, the average fine paid by a Wyoming company after a worker died was only $3,987. This does little to force employers to implement safety standards, and even less to protect workers.
Earlier this week, I attended a legislative hearing in Casper on the question of how to build a stronger workforce, a goal which is vital to attracting and growing businesses in our state.
Workplace safety is among one of the easiest things we can do to make Wyoming more attractive.
We also can and should raise pay. Wyoming’s minimum wage is the lowest in the country. Our tipping wage is only $2.13 an hour. When wages are low in one industry, like in our bars and restaurants, it pushes pay down in all industries.
Wyoming should also allow and encourage public workers to collectively bargain. The best way to keep working people safe is for other working people to be able to point out something that’s dangerous and to address problems without fear of retaliation. Maybe if Samuelson had had a union at WYDOT, the bad brake on her street sweeper would have been fixed before it caused her death.
Wyoming state government is in a dire situation. Two out of three state workers are looking for other work, and low pay and a lack of respect are two of the biggest reasons. When workers are in a union, there’s no guarantee of better pay and working conditions, but at least there is a structured conversation about it.
Wyoming should also get rid of anti-worker legislation like right to work. For one thing, it’s not what it says. It guarantees nobody the right to have a job. The only thing it does is lower pay for everyone who counts on a paycheck to live. Recent studies show that workers in right-to-work states make, on average, 15% less than workers in states without the law.
Right-to-work states have 40% more workplace fatalities. Can you see the impact on Wyoming’s working families?
Right-to-work laws arose in the Jim Crow South as a racist way to divide working people. Its history is disgusting, but so is the way this law lowers pay and endangers our mothers, fathers, sons and daughters on the job.
Our Legislature and our governor have the power to change this; in Wyoming’s business-friendly environment, workers are left behind and forgotten as key players in the state’s economy. Wyoming workers are left to fend for themselves, their income and their very lives every day on the job. Our current level of low wages and high workplace deaths illustrate this all too well.
It can and must change.