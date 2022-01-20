I would never imagine that a constituent calling me about a backed up sewer line would turn into a 13-month quest to overhaul Chapter 13 of city code.
For those of you who may not know, Chapter 13 is titled Public Services and a large part of the chapter deals with public utilities. Unfortunately, I was unable to assist with my constituent’s flooded basement, but when I found out the chapter potentially had not been updated in 20 years, I started working with the Board of Public Utilities to bring the city code up to current standards.
I know that paragraph would lead most to believe I was instrumental in the overhaul, but this task fell to the experts. My role was to ask for monthly updates on where we were at.
No matter what South Park’s Sassy Justice says, Cheyenne’s Board of Public Utilities is a group very capable of performing the job functions they do. This is the first ordinance change I ever done that has made it through two EPA reviews and was vetted through peer review at a conference of similar experts.
The changes to this ordinance took me eight hours to read through just the strike outs and word changes throughout the document. This was by no means a small task. In a nutshell, here are some of the key points that will be coming before the governing body in the next few weeks:
Sections 13.04-13.12
- Definitions throughout
- Maintenance responsibilities, water/sewer services and blockages
- 2% fee on monthly gross water/sewer services
- Clarifications on bills and property owners’ responsibility, including tenant bills
- Included proper references to current building and planning codes
- Referenced all water/sewer design criteria to the BOPU Infrastructure Policy & Design Criteria (IPDC) Manual
- General statement regarding illegal to tamper with any city water/sewer infrastructure
Section 13.20
- Removed all references to grease trap and changed to grease interceptor
- Updated definition for Authorized Representative of the Industrial User
- In the Sector Control Section, we updated siting of other regs, definitions, limits, reference to variances and what fixtures should be attached to the interceptors
- Added grease interceptor cleaning/maintenance BMPs
I cannot begin to show the amount of appreciation I have for all of the BOPU staff members who so thoroughly vetted this, as well as the unappreciated task of formatting this to meet the city code guidelines. It is not an easy task to modify a section that contains 45,075 words, and so many people were involved to make this come to fruition.
If you are in the plumbing, sewer or drainage industries, I ask that you please review the changes in this ordinance upon introduction. Once again, if you believe this ordinance change is beneficial or detrimental to the city, please email me at rjohnson@cheyennecity.org.