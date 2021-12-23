In my July 2021 goals list, I advised I would like to investigate the possibility of xeriscaping options for Cheyenne. For those of you who might be unfamiliar with the term, here’s what Dictionary.com defined it as: a style of landscape design requiring little or no irrigation or other maintenance.
I have also included the seven principals of xeriscaping to assist: Sound landscape planning and design, limitation of turf (commonly referred to as lawn) to appropriate functional areas, use of water-efficient plants, efficient irrigation, soil amendments, use of mulches and appropriate landscape maintenance.
Earlier this year, the Cheyenne City Council was offered a tour of the water treatment facility and wastewater treatment facility. One of the topics discussed was the Colorado River Compact and Cheyenne being severely affected in its future water use due to reduction in levels at Lake Powell and Lake Mead. The council was asked to take this very seriously, and to start thinking of ways to alleviate some major future issues.
On Nov. 19, I was sent a memo by the Board of Public Utilities stating the following: “Changes to landscaping requirements in the Unified Development Code (UDC) are being proposed for a reduced water supply. Annual water use is approximately 14,000 acre-feet per year (AFY). Through an exchange of water from the Upper Colorado River Basin to the North Platte River Basin, Cheyenne has access to 18,662 acre-feet per year. Under the Colorado River curtailment, a portion of or all that water may no longer be available to Cheyenne, resulting in a firm yield shortfall of up to 7,000 AFY; on average, a third of the annual use to irrigate landscaping (approximately 3,000 AFY).
“With the hotter, drier, longer growing season Cheyenne experienced in 2021, there was an increase in water use for landscaping. The anticipated water supply shortfall can be reduced if UDC landscaping requirements eliminate nonfunctional turf and overhead irrigation of tree lawns. Many places in the West are taking more drastic measures, such as incentivizing the removal of sod on residential properties. Cheyenne may have a year or two to make changes and plan for a future with less water. Otherwise, sustainability of the status quo and certainly population growth will be at risk.”
I am sponsoring the first part of this change in a Unified Development Code amendment for commercial use only at this time. For example, we are adding two definitions:
Functional turf grass. An area of turf grass or lawn that is used regularly for human recreational purposes or domestic animal use. Functional turf grass or lawns include Kentucky bluegrasses, fescues or similar sod-forming grasses requiring half an inch or more of supplemental watering per week during hot, dry periods.
Nonfunctional turf grass. An area of turf grass or lawn that is not used regularly for human recreational purposes or domestic animal use. Nonfunctional turf grass or lawns include Kentucky bluegrasses, fescues or similar sod-forming grasses requiring half an inch or more of supplemental watering per week during hot, dry periods.
We would like to remove the language in the table that provides points for nonfunctional turf grass and replace them with functional turf grass. Other changes include alterations to the quantities and point values to other landscape features in the table.
These changes intend to incentivize xeriscaping and were calibrated based on actual site plans to reflect real point values.
Lastly, we would like the exception for automatic irrigation systems when medians and public rights of way are planted with drought-tolerant species to be eligible for all zoning districts. This encourages xeriscaping of tree lawns and medians in commercial areas.
As stated, this initial change would strictly be for commercial development. I would like to have stakeholder input before bringing in any code amendments relating to residential landscaping before the governing body to review the changes. This would most likely be for future residential development, and existing residential areas would be grandfathered in. For those areas grandfathered in, I would like to explore a resolution adopting a practice like Aurora, Colorado’s Water-Wise Landscape Award.
We have all heard the saying, “Water is more precious than gold.” I don’t have to write a book like “The Water Knife” by Paolo Bacigalupi to tell you this is an issue we need to take very seriously. Almost weekly a story covers new development, and current residents are having to dig deeper wells in Laramie County.
If you have any ideas on how the city of Cheyenne can pursue water conservation efforts, or even your own personal stories, I would love to hear them. If you feel this amendment to the Unified Development Code will be beneficial or detrimental to the city, please email me at rjohnson@cheyennecity.org.