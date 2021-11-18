I have always been a quality-of-life candidate for the city of Cheyenne. When I would visit skateparks in Colorado, I would always look at their sponsor boards, and there was one consistent entity, Great Outdoors Colorado through the Colorado Lottery.
For those of you unaware of Great Outdoors Colorado, it was created by Colorado voters and has committed more than $1.3 billion in lottery proceeds to more than 5,300 projects in all 64 Colorado counties without a single dollar coming from taxpayers’ pockets.
I was reading a City Council revenue report during my campaign and saw the allocation of funds from the WyoLotto to the city of Cheyenne provided under state statute. If you review the legislative history on this state statute, you will see that specific use of this allocation had merit for what I am bringing forward.
I am bringing forth a resolution to allocate those funds to Community Recreation and Events for a period of five years. So what does that mean for the city of Cheyenne? I know data is sometimes boring to read in my op-eds, but it provides a picture of why I think this is important.
For example, the last WyoLotto quarterly contribution to Cheyenne from lottery proceeds – April 1-June 30, 2021 – was $89,517.84. So, let’s take that revenue times four. Potentially the amount allocated annually would be $358,068. Instead of placing this revenue into the general fund to pay off any of the city’s invoices, it would be allocated to tangible items that the community could actually witness. Here are few examples where I believe these funds could be spent.
Cheyenne Junior League bleachers, $125,000
Pickleball courts, multiple community parks, $200,000 each
Junior disc golf pads, baskets and three additional holes, $20,000
Additional community dog parks, price to be determined
Athletic field maintenance, profit/expense comparisons to offset team sports player costs
Using the last revenue report as a guideline, Community Events and Recreation could potentially generate $1,790,340 during that five-year period to construct, remediate and complete several city quality-of-life projects that do not have the funding mechanisms to complete them.
As with any ordinance or resolution I draft, there are always failsafes and contingencies to make sure the spirit of the resolution is upheld. One key piece is that this funding mechanism cannot be used for lost wages, payroll or overtime. I want the community to actually see results in where these monies are being spent.
I also asked that this funding not go to any updates or start any new strategic planning documents. Although I appreciate planning, it is time to start doing!
Another caveat to this resolution is it allows these funds to be used for grant matches. If we are to truly explore our grant potential as a municipality, it is essential that we have some way to match those grant dollars. The resolution states that to use these dollars, it would follow the grant’s guidelines set forth under the city of Cheyenne standard operating procedures.
Under the resolution, it allows the director of Community Recreation and Events or their designee to select “high priority” projects to present before the governing body for consideration. Although this may appear to add more red tape and bureaucracy, it is designed to allow the governing body input on projects in their specific wards.
If you believe this project has merit, or you feel this is detrimental to the enhancement of our city, please email me at rjohnson@cheyennecity.org.