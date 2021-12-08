In December 2020, before I was sworn into office, a Ward 3 constituent started messaging me about abandoned motor vehicles throughout our ward.
In my first meeting of the governing body, I asked the Cheyenne Police Department if they had an email address that I could forward all my constituents concerns on this topic. The police department supplied me with an email address, and since January, I have sent an email at least once a week with abandoned motor vehicle violations. It has become a running joke at the Coffee and Council forums that all abandoned motor vehicles be referred directly to me. Here is a rundown of what has taken place this year.
From Jan. 1 to Oct. 20, members of the Cheyenne Police Department have identified (by definition set in state statute) and tagged with intent to tow stickers 684 vehicles within the city limits of Cheyenne. Out of the 684 vehicles tagged abandoned in 2021, 70%, or 483 vehicles, were brought up to compliance by the owners. This means that the vehicles were either moved onto private property, properly registered or repaired to an operational state.
One hundred thirty-four vehicles have already been towed to the Laramie County Abandoned Vehicle Lot, and 67 remain tagged and ready to be towed. If the current trend continues at the same rate through the remainder of 2021, the total number of vehicles towed or waiting to be towed would be more than 200 vehicles.
As you can see by the statistics provided by the Cheyenne Police Department, this has become a very serious issue. With the continual lag in time between impound, 30-day notice and final auction, the CPD is struggling to keep up with the reports of AMVs in city limits.
The Laramie County Sheriff Office provides approximately 25 spots, depending on the size of the vehicle, in their lot for city AMVs. A check of the county's AMV lot on Oct. 20 revealed no open spots for vehicles from the city to remedy the 67 ready-to-tow vehicles in the city. Officers have requested additional spots in the lot, but were denied due to the county's obligations to their AMVs and the Highway Patrol's AMVs.
Due to the increase in concerns from our constituents in all areas of Cheyenne, the Cheyenne Police Department took a multi-faceted approach to addressing this issue. They have been in continual discussions with the Laramie County Sheriffs Office related to expansion of the current impound lot. The city is going to use the fence that was around the dilapidated buildings at the Hitching Post to increase the capacity of the existing impound lot.
Another provision was creating the possibility to draft request for proposals from wrecker companies to take some of these abandoned vehicles to their lots. After the title transfer process is complete, the wreckers could dispose of the vehicles, including crushing them. The Cheyenne Police Department wanted to review other options available to them so they don’t end up in the same situation we are currently in.
We wanted to make sure the city was using as many resources as possible to address this issue. The ordinance currently had “Police Officer” in it, which means every officer authorized to direct or regulate traffic or to make arrests for violations of traffic regulations. We have added “Nuisance Officer,” which means the code enforcement officer, one or more peace officers, pursuant to Chapters 2.209 and 2.28 of the city code, or community service officers pursuant to Chapter 2.29 of the city code, within the Cheyenne Police Department who are authorized to enforce the provisions of this chapter.
Please be advised that this ordinance change is in accordance with Wyoming Statutes 31-13-104 and 31-13-106 that pertain to motor vehicles.
If you have any concerns in regards to this ordinance change, whether they be complimentary or detrimental, please email me at rjohnson@cheyennecity.org.