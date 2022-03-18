After the editorial on low water landscaping, discussions began with interested constituents, as well as city staff, on the topic. One concern that was addressed was lack of information being provided on what the city of Cheyenne had previously done to reflect water conservation efforts.
After the discussion, Community Recreation and Events supplied data to show past, current and future efforts to use water wisely in public spaces. Here are a few examples that were provided.
Let’s start with city golf courses. Both the Airport and Prairie View golf courses have state-of the-art irrigation systems with on-site weather stations that generate daily evapotranspiration (E.T.) readings. These systems have also been installed with computerized central control and efficient, low-profile, wind-tolerant, individual valve-in-head sprinklers.
Historical water use for individual management zones has been tracked daily for more than 25 years to help aid in the determination of water use needs. During the season, soil moisture levels are inspected every day for each management zone on both golf courses. Each course may have up to 15 management zones, such as dry greens, greens, wet greens, dry tees, tees, etc. These daily soil moisture inspections, combined with E.T. data obtained from the on-site weather stations and historical water use data, result in the ability to make precise daily adjustments to our irrigation applications.
While the irrigation systems are computerized, they are never turned to “autopilot.” Again, in-season course inspections for water content are performed every day of the week, including weekends and holidays. There are no set schedules. Applications are scheduled entirely on need. Over 100 acres of the 210 total acres on the city golf courses are dedicated to low water landscaping, native species which require virtually no supplemental irrigation once established. Almost all new landscapes have utilized native and adapted, dryland species. Staff members are adept in the field of water conservation and irrigation management. System inspections are regularly performed to ensure maximum water use efficiency. Irrigation systems are automatically shut down during rain events over 0.2 inches of precipitation.
When it comes to other city parks, the city was implementing other practices. In 2019, the city invested approximately $600,000 to replace and upgrade the Parks Division’s irrigation controller network. This system provides the ability to control irrigation from a central location at any time and to shut down during weather events. Our irrigation techs conduct daily inspections, repairs and adjustments to ensure our systems are running as efficiently as possible.
Many times, the public assumes we’re illegally watering, as opposed to maintaining the systems. I did not know that the city operates 7,640 sprinklers heads. This number was calculated using a multiplier of five heads per zone as an average. This accounts for rotor, sprays, bubblers and tree ring drip irrigation. The city has also discontinued irrigating certain areas of non-functional turf and is reviewing additional areas where we can implement low water landscaping practices. We also continue to explore additional areas where we can irrigate with reuse water.
The city has also implemented increasing the height of cut on the turf to 3 inches on all of our non-athletic facilities (this reduces the amount of water used by the plant). Fertilizer rates and timing are scheduled for maximum efficiency. Herbicide applications are scheduled to accomplish maximum efficiency. With the support of the Laramie County voters, the city will be replacing the more than 50-year-old irrigation system. This will save a substantial amount of water after the installation of a more efficient system.
We have been working with our qualified Forestry Division to change out how trees are irrigated. We have been replacing above-ground bubbler heads with Netafim-style tree rings that are installed below the mulch. The bubblers were frequently damaged by mowers and trimmers that resulted in free-flowing water. Evaporation and erosion have been minimized, as well.
Our discussion led to future items we would like to discuss. Proposed changes to the UDC Appendix G – Streetscape Design, Planning and Maintenance Guidelines; continued work on landscaping changes at Board of Public Utilities facilities and city parks, with a focus on converting tree lawns and nonfunctional turf to low-water landscaping, BOPU’s water conservation program initiatives, and my favorite, more meetings.
We did receive 13 emails from a subject matter expert that city departments have reviewed to see if we can implement. Constituent advocacy is so important on this, as well as all the topics we take on. Once again, if you have any ideas or critiques on how we can improve our water conservation efforts as a city, I ask you to please email me at rjohnson@cheyennecity.org.