In 2018, a city program was created under the Orr administration called the Core Fee Waiver Ordinance. The driving force behind this project was a lack of options offered under state statute to incentivize remediation in the downtown core and adjacent areas.
The idea was outside-of-the-box thinking to stimulate growth and start discussions among the development community. The stimulus was to invest in some essential core projects throughout those areas where city planning had determined potential growth was needed for infill purposes and economic development.
The ordinance was a pilot program with an established sunset date of June 30, 2019. This did not give the development community the time needed to explore potential projects that could take advantage of the overall objective of the ordinance. Therefore, I am bringing forth an ordinance change to remove the sunset date so developers have the needed time to plan and execute their vision.
In the fiscal year in which the program was in place, it saw success, but did not meet its expected goal of $100,000 in waived permitting fees. In fiscal year 2019, a total of $31,654.87 was waived or refunded to 15 entities for 31 projects 15 entities. This was a positive steppingstone in what council and the administration desired to alleviate some of the costs to make the projects come to completion. It is now time for us to build off this success to not only alleviate some blighted properties, but meet some much-needed infill issues.
Please be aware that this ordinance does not come without stipulations. The following is to assist the public with the language that will be provided to council for upcoming introduction.
To be eligible for the program, an applicant must fulfill the following:
a. Upon a form to be provided, complete and submit an application to the city Planning and Development Department.
b. The city shall waive building permit fees, as set forth in Section 15.08.030 of this chapter, up to $5,000 per program project located within the boundaries of the core development incentivization program project area identified in exhibit A (map) attached to ordinance no. 4241. A map of the program project area is also available through the Planning and Development Department.
c. A decision from the director of planning and development, or their designee, on any matters of interpretation in this section shall be final.
d. Planning and development staff shall provide reports on prior fiscal year program activity to the governing body not less than quarterly. The reports shall contain:
1. The total number of projects utilizing the program.
2. The total amount of fees waived.
3. The total valuation of projects incentivized by the program.
e. The total amount of building permit fees waived shall be capped at $100,000 for each fiscal year.
To some, this ordinance may have the appearance that the governing body is surrendering to the development community. That is not the mission of the sponsors to create this optic. By waiving these permitting fees, we are allowing the developer to allocate those monies back into the project.
When dealing with projects from multi-million to smaller scale, I am sure to most that $5,000 may not seem like much, but to projects of these magnitudes, every dollar counts for successful completion.
The community will receive equitable benefit through property value increase via property tax and sales tax revenue from these developments to justify the reduction in permitting fees. It will also create a positive environment to use this incentive for future projects where private/public partnerships are needed to enhance our community.
The language of this ordinance has been created with failsafe procedures for economic downturns we may experience. The governing body is aware of those situations and the ramifications that come with them. We are also aware that we need to assess situations where we can make some instrumental headway in moving our community in a direction that benefits our population.
If you have any concerns about the language being drafted or the spirit of the law and the impacts it may have on you or a friend you have in the development community, whether they be reassuring or detrimental, please email me at rjohnson@cheyennecity.org.