In my opinion, this is probably the most important ordinance I have ever brought forward. I would appreciate you take the time to read it.
Section 1. That a new Section 9.08.120, malicious harassment based on race, color, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, national origin, or disability, of Chapter 9.08, Offenses Against Public Peace and Decency, of Title 9, Public Peace and Welfare, of the code of the City of Cheyenne, Wyoming, is hereby created as set out in this ordinance.
9.08.120 Malicious harassment based on race, color, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, or disability.
A. It shall be unlawful and an offense for any person to maliciously and with the specific intent to intimidate or harass another person because of that person’s race, color, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, or disability, commit any of the following acts:
1. Assault, batter, assault and batter of another person;
2. Damage, destroy, vandalize, deface, trespass upon, or steal any real or personal property of another person; or
3. Threaten, by word or act, to do any act prohibited by subparagraph 1. or 2. of this subsection if there is reasonable cause to believe that such act will occur.
B. It shall be unlawful and an offense for any person to maliciously and with specific intent to incite or produce, and which is likely to incite or produce, imminent violence, which violence would be directed against another person because of that person’s race, color, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, or disability, make or transmit, or cause or allow to be made or transmitted, any telephonic, computerized, or electronic message.
C. It shall be unlawful and an offense for any person to maliciously and with specific intent to incite or produce, and which is likely to incite or produce, imminent violence, which violence would be directed against another person because of that person’s race, color, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, or disability, broadcast, publish, or distribute, or cause or allow to be broadcast, published, or distributed, any message or material.
D. Any person violating any provision of subsection A., B. or C. of this section shall be guilty of a misdemeanor on a first offense and, upon conviction, shall be punished pursuant to the general provisions of Section 1.24.010 of the city code, excluding costs, fees, and assessments, or by both such fine and imprisonment.
To be completely transparent, I found this ordinance in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and it was the simplest language for this type of ordinance I was able to find. My overall goal is to make sure that this ordinance applies to everyone with no bias.
I do not want you to think that, by any means, I am infringing on constitutional rights. Most concerns address the First Amendment, Fourth Amendment and 14th Amendment. This ordinance does not take away your right to speak freely, even if those words are derogatory in nature.
This ordinance would apply only if you act on those words.
When I have addressed this ordinance with constituents, some say it is not warranted. They believe there are enough laws on the books that could address this issue. Some believe I am creating a problem where none exists.
In my experiences, this is simply not true. Just because you may not experience these conversations, they happen very frequently with me, and I take their concerns very seriously when they say they don’t feel safe in Cheyenne.
I have spoken with our economic development teams throughout Cheyenne. They have stated that this is a very important issue for the military in Cheyenne and around the country. Entrepreneurs already operating in Cheyenne, and those considering Cheyenne as a place to live and work, all want the same thing: a level playing field. It's totally reasonable for business owners to desire assurance that their government supports and protects people from all walks of life.
I know these types of ordinances come with emotion and passion. I have been told many times by my staunchest critics that they may not appreciate my viewpoints or politics, but I have always been willing to have the conversation, even if it was painful.
So, once again, I ask you, as a community, that if you believe this ordinance is either beneficial or detrimental to the city, please email me at rjohnson@cheyennecity.org. I hope I am not asking for too much, but if you could, please keep your correspondence professional to myself and other council members you may contact. Thank you.