For the past two months, it would appear the Cheyenne City Council has dealt with nothing but liquor licenses. From new applicants and transfers to Wyoming Association of Municipalities calls and elected officials dinners, the topic of state statutes and liquor licenses have been a front-burner item.
In my case, it started with a conversation with Judy Johnstone, a town councilperson from Burns. She had a solid piece of advice for me: “Richard, don’t forget the small towns! We have a big voice!” I took her words to heart and followed her advice in drafting what may be the first multi-municipality resolution in Laramie County history. Instead of paraphrasing, I would like you all to read it.
WHEREAS, the municipalities of Laramie County recognize the need for improvement of quality of life throughout Laramie County through existing residents, as well as prospective new residents. This would include, but not be limited to, our workforce development strategy to encourage the residents who reside in Laramie County to stay here for quality of life and not seeking entertainment in other locales, and
WHEREAS, due to recent census data and the current structure of state statutes on liquor licenses, it has been determined by the municipalities of Laramie County that the state statutes are stifling economic growth in not only large, but smaller communities, and
WHEREAS, the municipalities of Laramie County recognize that tourism is the number two industry in Wyoming. The modifications to state statutes on issuance of liquor licenses for new development will create an atmosphere of community and not as a pass-through to other locales, and
WHEREAS, the municipalities of Laramie County have recognized the entrepreneurial spirit of license applicants, causing the governing bodies to be placed in a precarious situation of picking “winners and losers” amongst a variety of qualified candidates. The municipalities of Laramie County believe this is detrimental to a free-market economy, and
WHEREAS, the municipalities of Laramie County have recognized the necessity of local control regarding liquor licenses, as it is the municipality who administers the emergency services and law enforcement, and
WHEREAS, the municipalities of Laramie County have recognized the nationwide trend that most new liquor establishments are locating to former industrial, historical and warehouse districts in dilapidated areas, revitalizing many blighted areas throughout the municipalities, and
WHEREAS, the municipalities of Laramie County have requested the Wyoming Association of Municipalities to draft a similar resolution on this topic to address, but not limited to, licenses regarding grocery store/convenience store sales, entertainment venues, gaming facilities and removal of the census requirements, and
WHEREAS, the municipalities of Laramie County request that upon passage of the modifications to state statutes that they become effective immediately and not July 1, 2023.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE GOVERNING BODIES OF LARAMIE COUNTY, WYOMING, that the municipalities of Laramie County hereby request the state legislative committees and state Legislature review, consider and adopt modifications to current state statutes regarding the issuance of liquor licenses in the municipalities of all Wyoming communities.
As many of you may have read, the Legislature has agreed to review this topic in the interim to discuss at the 2023 General Session. I am aware that I have several friends that hold these coveted liquor licenses, and I am sure they will not be pleased to read this resolution or potential change to the prohibition structure of our state statutes.
I was personally shocked when I was told by the mayor of Lingle that two prospective business wanted to relocate, but requested a full retail liquor license before moving there. Lingle has 403 people. Can you imagine what two new businesses would bring to their town? Pine Bluffs followed suit, stating that they had four prospective businesses wanting to relocate there under the same pretense as Lingle.
I am not diminishing the negative effects of the abuse of alcohol in our community. I am cognizant that the regulation of the sale of alcoholic beverages is viewed as a legal necessity, and some may not view it as a quality of life.
I really hope that all of you that read this know someone in any of Wyoming’s 99 local governments. Please contact them and ask them to copy and paste my resolution and approve at their local levels. The more municipalities that sign on, the better chance we have with the Legislature.
If you believe this endeavor has merit or is detrimental to the city, please email me at rjohnson@cheyennecity.org. You can also direct any municipalities in Wyoming to this email address.