We humans want the most out of life, so why shouldn’t we push to get more of what we want?

That’s what some rock climbers must be thinking. They want to enter designated wilderness in order to drill permanent anchors into wilderness rock faces, turning these wild places into sport-climbing walls.

Dana Johnson is a contributor to Writers on the Range, writersontherange.org, an independent nonprofit dedicated to spurring lively conversation about the West. She is a staff attorney and policy director for Wilderness Watch, a national wilderness nonprofit.

