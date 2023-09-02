If you believe social media, I was shown a valuable lesson as a result of the defeat of the draft single-use plastic bag ordinance. But was it really defeated? I have sat through many council meetings, listening to how we, as a council, can educate the public. I am completely aware that the term “single-use plastic bag” is a misnomer, but that is what industry standard refers to them as, so that is how they were labeled in the ordinance.
The ordinance may have not made it past second reading, but the message was heard loud and clear. The public was informed about how important it is to not put contaminants into recycling, as the city is fined for these contaminants, and therefore those costs DO go back to taxpayer dollars. By putting a greasy pizza box into recycling, it does cost us as a community. We learned that single-use plastic bags are classified as a contaminant that bogs down the machines our contractor uses in our recycling program.
We also learned that transportation costs inhibit us from utilizing contractors on the East and West coasts that do accept more types of recyclable plastics. In addition, we learned the high cost of opening a new cell at our landfill, and what the costs are when we cap them. Finally, we learned that the Cheyenne landfill takes in 250 tons of trash each day, an amount we can all agree is too much.
We, as a city, will be reminded of this proposed ordinance when we see a plastic bag caught in a tree, along a fence, in a bush, in the creek bed and along our roadways. We will also be reminded of them when we read letters to the editor asking the City Council to outlaw dogs in community parks due to excessive feces.
There was also a larger lesson in this from a world view. Maybe we buy a cardboard carton of milk instead of a plastic jug. Maybe the butcher wraps our meat and fish in paper instead of buying a prepackaged item. Maybe we put the fruit and vegetables in the basket instead of using a bag for each item. Maybe we as a city, and as a world, need to focus less on materialism.
I agree with the constituents that it is about personal choice in our habits. So, I do not believe it was a fool’s errand on my part to bring forward this discussion. My name is publicly displayed in all media that I sponsored this, yet some of you hide behind anonymous posts and burner accounts. I must answer to the public on everything I do, yet individuals do not even have the courage to post under your own name.
This is not the first ordinance I have sponsored regarding waste. Last year, I sponsored an ordinance that amended city code to allow merchants to use reusable containers instead of plastic cups for the open-container ordinance downtown. In my mind, it is not about what is affecting us now, but 50 years from now. That is why I appreciate this council bringing forth topics that need to be addressed, instead of kicking the proverbial can down the road. It is always better to be proactive than reactive.
I commend the City of Cheyenne Public Works Department for the way they publicly answered questions for the benefit of the council and the public. When constituents thanked Public Works for their contribution to our city, it gave me hope that behaviors may change for the better.
Will this message reach everyone? Of course not, but it is the conversation that is the most important. As a member of this council, and a representative of the community, I will continue to bring forth topics that I believe need addressed, whether I am supported by a majority or a minority.
The one thing I was reminded of during this entire engagement was that the only place that collects more trash than our landfill is social media.
