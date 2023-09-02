If you believe social media, I was shown a valuable lesson as a result of the defeat of the draft single-use plastic bag ordinance. But was it really defeated? I have sat through many council meetings, listening to how we, as a council, can educate the public. I am completely aware that the term “single-use plastic bag” is a misnomer, but that is what industry standard refers to them as, so that is how they were labeled in the ordinance.

The ordinance may have not made it past second reading, but the message was heard loud and clear. The public was informed about how important it is to not put contaminants into recycling, as the city is fined for these contaminants, and therefore those costs DO go back to taxpayer dollars. By putting a greasy pizza box into recycling, it does cost us as a community. We learned that single-use plastic bags are classified as a contaminant that bogs down the machines our contractor uses in our recycling program.

Richard Johnson is a member of the Cheyenne City Council from Ward 3. Email: rjohnson@cheyennecity.org.

