If you are concerned about your health or the health of someone you love, you are not alone. Nearly 50 million Americans are older than age 65, and 60% of Americans have at least one chronic disease.
Because the COVID-19 pandemic is putting these two groups of people at increased risk of severe respiratory illness and death, having a healthy dose of self-preservation and concern for others is both wise and loving. Each of us can and should do our part to protect vulnerable people by staying informed and practicing social distancing.
While the situation is evolving rapidly, recommendations included here are based on guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
What is COVID-19? COVID-19 is the respiratory disease caused by a new coronavirus called SARS-CoV-2. COVID-19 is particularly concerning for older adults and those with underlying chronic conditions.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Symptoms can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. According to the World Health Organization, some people develop no symptoms, and 80% will have mild symptoms that require no special treatment. However, one in six people with COVID-19 will develop serious symptoms and difficulty breathing.
How does it spread? While we are still learning, coronavirus appears to spread from person to person through respiratory droplets created when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Because most people will have mild symptoms and may not know they are infected, they can unknowingly spread the disease to vulnerable individuals. Social distancing helps prevent uninfected people from coming into contact with the disease when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
What is social distancing? Social distancing is a way to prevent the spread of coronavirus within our community. Social distancing means avoiding crowded places where close contact with others might occur. It also means maintaining a physical distance of six feet from others when in-person contact cannot be avoided.
What if I develop symptoms? Stay home if you are mildly ill, and isolate yourself from others as much as possible. If you develop a fever or other symptoms, call your doctor for medical advice. Call 911 immediately if you develop emergency symptoms, including difficulty breathing.
Who is at risk? While anyone at any age can become severely ill with COVID-19, older adults (over 65 years of age) and those with one or more chronic conditions are at greatest risk of hospitalization and death.
How does chronic disease increase risk? Health conditions associated with an increased risk of severe illness and death with COVID-19 include heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, as well as conditions that result in a compromised immune system, such as cancer, autoimmune diseases and HIV.
How does age increase risk? While the statistics on coronavirus are changing by the hour, it is clear that the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19 increases with age, and that the risk is greatest in those over the age of 65. According to CDC.gov, eight out of 10 deaths reported in the U.S. have been adults 65 years old or older. For those over 85 who have become infected, the risk is even greater, with a current estimated fatality rate of 10% to 27%.
Why does risk increase with age? Risk of serious illness with COVID-19 increases because our immune systems weaken as we age, leaving us more susceptible to serious illness, but also because older adults frequently have one or more chronic conditions.
Should I isolate myself at home? If you are an older adult or have one or more chronic conditions, or if someone in your household is older or has a chronic condition, the safest thing to do is stay at home and limit outside contacts. Whenever possible, avoid leaving your house altogether. Reschedule all unnecessary appointments and avoid family gatherings. Have family or friends bring groceries and other supplies to you – but avoid close physical contact and limit visit time to a minimum. It is especially important to limit contact with those who are still maintaining regular contact with the outside world because it is not always possible to know when others are infected with coronavirus.
What if I have a doctor’s appointment? Unless you are sick and need to see a doctor, you should avoid leaving your house to attend medical appointments in person. If you have routine medical appointments already scheduled, call your doctor’s office to inquire about doing a telephone or telehealth (video) visit instead.
What is telehealth? Telehealth means using technology such as computers or mobile devices like phones or tablets to complete health care visits remotely. This allows people to continue to receive medical care while reducing the risk of exposure to coronavirus. For those without access to technology, health care visits can also be completed by telephone.
Does CRMC offer telephone or telehealth visits? Many clinics at Cheyenne Regional are now offering telephone or telehealth visits. If you have an appointment, contact your clinic and ask if a telephone or telehealth visit is an option for you during this time. Additionally, Cheyenne Regional Medical Group offers SmartExam virtual visits for established patients with a MyChart account. SmartExam requires a computer or smartphone, but does not require video capabilities. To get help activating a MyChart account, call 307-778-5819. To learn more about SmartExam, visit cheyenne regional.org.
What else can I do? Be sure to have 30 days of necessary medications on hand at home. Maintain a six-foot distance from people during in-person visits. Avoid close contact with anyone who is sick. Washing your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water destroys the virus, so wash your hands frequently, and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. Cover a cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue away immediately. Clean frequently touched surfaces with a household disinfectant.
How can I support my immune system? Be sure to get adequate sleep, stay hydrated, reduce your alcohol intake, eat five to seven servings of fruits and vegetables a day, and consider adding vitamin C and zinc lozenge supplements.
How can I stay connected? When it is not possible to visit in person with those you love, use technology to stay connected – by telephone, text, email or video calls. You’re never too old to learn new ways of communicating. Just be sure to keep a safe physical distance from anyone teaching you how to learn a new technology.