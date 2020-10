Mark Klaassen was nominated by President Donald Trump on July 21, 2017, and was confirmed by the Senate on Nov. 9, 2017. As U.S. attorney, he is the chief federal law enforcement official in the District of Wyoming. The office is responsible for prosecuting federal crimes occurring in the district, including crimes related to public corruption, child exploitation, firearms and narcotics. Prior to his nomination, Klaassen served for almost nine years as an assistant United States attorney for the District of Wyoming, where he worked on affirmative civil and financial litigation cases. During that time, he was also elected to the Board of Trustees for Laramie County School District 1.