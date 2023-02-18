When one thinks about hunting and, even more broadly, wildlife in Wyoming, I suspect most have images of bighorn sheep, mule deer, pronghorn antelope and elk pop into their head. That is to be expected. After all, the state has robust populations of deer and elk, and the pronghorn is maybe the most referenced species when thinking of Wyoming and its vast open spaces.

All these species are fairly easy to observe, especially this time of year while they congregate on their winter ranges. One can see large numbers of deer, elk and antelope just driving down one of Wyoming’s many secondary highways or three interstates.

Joe Kondelis is president and one of the founders of the American Bear Foundation, an all-volunteer nonprofit officially started in 2010, dedicated to the protection and development of bears, bear habitat and bear hunting in the United States. He lives in Cody with his wife and daughter, where he works as the manager of Tanager Beverages in his day job.

