Since retiring from a long career as a science teacher, Kris Korfanta has become active with Braver Angels as Wyoming State Coordinator, debate chair, moderator and co-chair of the Braver Angels Wyoming-Montana Alliance. She is also very involved with American Promise, a group trying to curb the corruptive influence of money on our political system. She lives on a small farm in Sheridan County.

Tom Brantley has been living in Cheyenne since 2010. Born in Laramie, his professional life as an attorney for the past 45 years has been centered in Boston and New York City. He is the other Wyoming State Coordinator for Braver Angels.