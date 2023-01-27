Currently, 55 education bills are queued up for consideration by the Wyoming Legislature. While there are countless details up for debate, there are at least two guiding principles upon which we should all agree.
First, before we can have an open and honest discussion about anything in the realm of education, we must call education what it is. All education is indoctrination. Doctrine is the Latin word for that which is taught. To indoctrinate is simply to teach.
We are not used to such direct talk. More often, the word “indoctrinate” is tossed out as a rhetorical hand grenade to paint political opponents as religious fanatics. Terms like “scientific education” and “evidence-based learning” are set in opposition to “religious indoctrination.” But this is a shell game.
The world cannot be neatly divided between religious truths and worldly truths. Ultimately, every statement is a statement of faith. I believe that two plus two equals four with the same religious fervor that I believe that Jesus is the Son of God. Both statements are either true or false. The only difference between them is that almost everyone believes the first, while fewer believe the latter.
In order to indoctrinate students in one statement, but not the other, schools used to teach things agreed upon by all, while remaining silent on contested claims. This approach did not deny the truths that are left out of the curriculum. It simply sought to avoid controversy.
In early America, differences among the various Protestants were omitted. But to accommodate a wider range of religions, the common body of truth eventually was narrowed to a general theistic worldview.
The Scopes Monkey Trial marked a new development. Atheists, discontent with having to tolerate public reading of the Bible and talk about creation, further narrowed the list of commonly agreed-upon truths. These doctrines were silenced, but not openly contradicted. But this is no longer the case.
Public education has become a hotbed of controversy because atheistic religions are no longer content to indoctrinate their own children at home. Instead, they are everywhere, inserting controversial new doctrines into the public curriculum. Student and teacher policies are also being crafted to penalize anyone unwilling to participate in this indoctrination.
There is religious fervor on both sides of the debate. Our lawmakers will never find the right balance if they cannot see that both sides are espousing doctrine. Given that, there are two ways to reconcile competing indoctrination. The first is to exclude disputed topics from what can be taught in our public schools. The second is to fund multiple schools with competing doctrinal commitments.
Since all education is indoctrination, the exclusion of certain subjects from the curriculum will never satisfy everyone. That’s because silence itself is a message that students receive loud and clear. Whether they go through the school day and never hear the name of Jesus or never hear the word “equity,” what is unmentioned will naturally be deemed unimportant.
That’s why many parents have opted to build schools of their own that teach the full scope of doctrine. There have been Lutheran schools, Reformed schools, Catholic schools and non-Christian classical schools. Why should we not allow parents to build evolutionary schools, LGBTQIA schools and CRT schools? Parents, after all, have the absolute right and duty to teach their children as they see fit.
Since Wyoming’s constitution requires our state to fund education fully (Art. 7, Sec. 1), we do not have the option to fund some doctrine, but not all. Recent Supreme Court opinions underscore this conclusion. Espinosa v. Montana (2020) and Carson v. Makin (2022) both nullified as unconstitutional Wyoming’s bias excluding “sectarian” schools from state funding (Art. 1, Sec. 19; Art. 3, Sec. 36; Art. 7, Secs. 8 & 12; Art. 21, Sec. 28). Equal means equal.
The exponential growth of religiously controversial subjects makes it increasingly difficult to find common ground for universal indoctrination. Our legislators must find better solutions. Using the force of law and the power of the purse to establish either only traditional morality or only new morality violates the religious liberty of both. School choice is the better path.
Wyoming can and should fund every student equally and let the parents have their say. The marketplace of ideas will ensure that all doctrinal preferences are available. The parents will ensure that their tax dollars are not used to indoctrinate any children against their will. And the Legislature will be ensuring that Wyoming’s constitutional requirements are fulfilled.