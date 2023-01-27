Jonathan Lange

Currently, 55 education bills are queued up for consideration by the Wyoming Legislature. While there are countless details up for debate, there are at least two guiding principles upon which we should all agree.

First, before we can have an open and honest discussion about anything in the realm of education, we must call education what it is. All education is indoctrination. Doctrine is the Latin word for that which is taught. To indoctrinate is simply to teach.

Jonathan Lange is a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod pastor in Evanston and Kemmerer and serves the Wyoming Pastors Network. Follow his blog at OnlyHuman-JL.blogspot.com. Email: JLange64@allwest.net.

