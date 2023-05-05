Arguably, the Ten Commandments are the most recognized content of the entire Bible. But rarely will you meet anyone who could recite them, and few know the story of their genesis.
According to Exodus 20, the voice of God Himself sounded forth out of heaven and spoke them in the hearing of 600,000 men of Israel, together with their wives and children. Only later did God call Moses up onto Mount Sinai and etch them on two tablets of stone for the permanent record.
Charleton Heston’s famous film portrayal of the event in “The Ten Commandments” (Cecil B. DeMille, 1956) did not depict that voice from heaven. It skipped immediately to the two tablets. This gave many movie fans the false impression that the Ten Commandments were some private revelation.
On the contrary, the Bible emphasizes that they are common knowledge. Every man, woman and child in the camp heard them directly — without the need of a mediator. In fact, when you think it over, you realize that civilized people anticipated the commandments before God ever spoke them from heaven.
The Sinai event happened in approximately 1,450 B.C. — thousands of years after the beginning of civilization. But we have historical documents like the Code of Hammurabi (ca. 1755 B.C.), Lipit-Ishtar (1870 B.C.), Ur-Nammu (ca. 2100 B.C.) and Eshnunna (ca. 4000 B.C.) that all make clear that ancient people from every tribe and religion lived by rules that approximated the Ten Commandments. Long before God wrote on two tablets, people universally knew that insubordination, murder, adultery, theft and slander were wrong.
These morals are so deeply etched into human nature that they cannot be denied. They are so instinctive that before we hear them taught, we already know them to be true. For millennia, philosophers and political scientists have known about these laws of nature.
Dr. J. Budziszewski has been a professor of government and philosophy at the University of Texas at Austin since 1982. His 2011 book, “What We Can’t Not Know,” demystifies natural law and explores what we can all agree on, regardless of religion, race or creed. It is an excellent introduction to a topic that is at the very heart of American life.
When the colonists set about to defend their break with England, there was no written law universally recognized in all the world. So, they appealed directly to laws that are not written on paper, but on the hearts of every human being. The Declaration of Independence cites the “Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God,” and nothing more. Natural law is the entire justification of America’s right to exist.
That’s why it is so troubling today to see salvos launched against natural law. To call it a “religious theory,” or to baselessly claim that is “racist,” “misogynist” or “nationalist,” is intended to delegitimize it. But if natural law is illegitimate, America itself is illegitimate. To deny natural law is to saw off the branch that we are sitting on.
We can talk about the Ten Commandments as an inspired expression of natural law, or we can appeal to “the Law of Nature and of Nature’s God” as an objectively knowable set of principles that do not rely on commitment to a certain religion. Either way, we are simply pointing out that moral claims are not arbitrary preferences. They are, rather, rooted in the physics and physiology of the natural order.
Nature, after all, is the English translation of the Greek, “physis.” As the legal landscape becomes more and more unhinged from the realities of the physical world, sensible public policy requires a return to reality. Let this column be a down-payment toward that goal.
It is my intention to return to this theme at regular intervals and to meditate on each of the Ten Commandments in turn. In preparation for this, it was necessary to clarify that this is not a religious project per se. It intends to be, rather, an orderly unpacking of the simple principles for human society that are accessible to all people through common sense experience. That they are also confirmed by the voice of God is an asset, not a liability.
If you believe that nature is real and that it requires that we live in harmony with it, natural law is for you. If you believe in the God who created nature and the requirements that he places upon you, natural law is for you. Either way, it is solid ground where people of goodwill can build an evidence-based society for the benefit of all.