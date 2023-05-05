Jonathan Lange

Arguably, the Ten Commandments are the most recognized content of the entire Bible. But rarely will you meet anyone who could recite them, and few know the story of their genesis.

According to Exodus 20, the voice of God Himself sounded forth out of heaven and spoke them in the hearing of 600,000 men of Israel, together with their wives and children. Only later did God call Moses up onto Mount Sinai and etch them on two tablets of stone for the permanent record.

Jonathan Lange is a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod pastor in Evanston and Kemmerer and serves the Wyoming Pastors Network. Follow his blog at OnlyHuman-JL.blogspot.com. Email: JLange64@allwest.net.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus