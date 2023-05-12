Jonathan Lange

May is Anencephaly Awareness Month. It is a time to direct our gaze toward people that some would rather not see.

Anencephaly is a malformation of the cranium leading to severe brain damage. The child is missing the top of the head. This makes the eyes appear unnaturally high on the face and the ears protrude.

Jonathan Lange is a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod pastor in Evanston and Kemmerer and serves the Wyoming Pastors Network. Follow his blog at OnlyHuman-JL.blogspot.com. Email: JLange64@allwest.net.

