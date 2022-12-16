Kudos to Senator Cale Case, R-Lander! According to the Cowboy State Daily, he believes that citizen access to ballots will increase public confidence in elections ("To Increase Confidence In Elections, Legislator Says Every Ballot Should Be Made Public," Dec. 7, 2022). He is exactly right. Along the way, it promises to boost voter turnout.
By making common cause between those who want to get out the vote and those concerned with election integrity, Case is being the kind of leader that Wyoming needs. Making one group angry with the other group is a tactic that politicians can use to keep the status quo, but finding the path to unify neighbors is always the better course.
To those who are already comfortable with current election law, Case asks, why not let concerned citizens see for themselves? His honest question is a welcome contrast for those who have been denied access for nearly a year.
On Jan. 6, Cris Hopkin of Evanston filed a public records request with his county clerk. He asked to inspect the ballots, machine-generated ballot images and “cast vote records” from the prior election. By September, records requests from citizens all over the state had been filed in every county of Wyoming.
According to Wyoming Statute 16-4-201(a)(v), “public records” include “any written communication or other information, whether in paper, electronic, or other physical form, received by a governmental entity in furtherance of the transaction of public business of the state.” That seems to describe ballots perfectly.
Nevertheless, all requests for these and similar materials were either ignored or denied outright. But the reasons given have been neither consistent nor clear. Denial letters from the Uinta County clerk (Jan. 13, 2022), and Fremont and Carbon counties (April 20, 2022) claim that the materials are not public records as defined by 16-4-201, and that ballots are “infrastructure” protected by the Department of Homeland Security. They also claim voter privacy without mention of the Wyoming Constitution.
Only after April 20 did counties start appealing to the Wyoming Constitution’s guarantee of “absolute privacy in the preparation of the ballots” (Article 6, Section 11). But when Governor Gordon’s appointed attorney general sent her opinion to the secretary of state’s office on Aug. 4, she explicitly admitted that the requested ballots, etc. are, indeed, election records, but she opined that the Constitution prohibits their release. Moreover, she omitted any mention of the DHS claim.
Without the original two reasons named in the earliest denials, the entire question boils down to the matter of “absolute privacy in the preparation of the ballots.” That leaves Uinta, Fremont and Carbon counties without any valid reasons for their denial. It also raises the specter that every denial was a preordained answer in search of a valid reason. That’s not good optics for voter confidence.
Given the centrality of the constitutional claim, we should review the conversation between the secretary of state’s office and Case at the Aug. 25, 2022 Corporations Committee.
The former director of policy, Monique Meese, was defending the Secretary of State's Office’s recent restriction of absentee ballot information. She told the committee that, when interpreting “absolute privacy in the preparation of the ballots,” her job was to “read this sentence as broadly as I can.” But she went on to admit that the Legislature has the authority to override her interpretation.
So, if the Legislature grants ballot access, “it’s not on its face unconstitutional,” Case clarified. “So, it’s a policy decision.” To which Chairman Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, interjected, “I think so. Yes.” Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, added, “… let me say, I think Senator Case got the constitutional interpretation exactly right. And I think [an overly broad reading of ‘absolute privacy’] could lead to fraud problems.” Deputy Secretary of State Karen Wheeler confirmed, “… if you choose to do that, that’s what the Secretary of State’s office will do going forward.”
Remember, this conversation took place three weeks after the attorney general sent her opinion to the secretary of state. In one clarifying moment, three legislators and two top officials from the Secretary of State’s Office seemed to contradict her opinion. The Corporations Committee then crafted HB 6, “Specified election records not subject to disclosure,” to change current law and deny public access to ballots. Case proposes the opposite.
Wyoming’s constitution does not address ballot access directly. It is, rather, a policy decision. Unless the Legislature explicitly denies public access to the paper ballots, ballot images and “cast vote records,” disclosure is not constitutionally prohibited. And there is no law that currently denies public access.
“People are so suspicious now,” Case observes. Why change the law to deny the one thing that so many are asking for? Why not let citizens see for themselves that our elections are the cleanest in the nation? Enhanced voter confidence is worth it.