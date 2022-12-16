Jonathan Lange

Kudos to Senator Cale Case, R-Lander! According to the Cowboy State Daily, he believes that citizen access to ballots will increase public confidence in elections ("To Increase Confidence In Elections, Legislator Says Every Ballot Should Be Made Public," Dec. 7, 2022). He is exactly right. Along the way, it promises to boost voter turnout.

By making common cause between those who want to get out the vote and those concerned with election integrity, Case is being the kind of leader that Wyoming needs. Making one group angry with the other group is a tactic that politicians can use to keep the status quo, but finding the path to unify neighbors is always the better course.

Jonathan Lange is a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod pastor in Evanston and Kemmerer and serves the Wyoming Pastors Network. Follow his blog at OnlyHuman-JL.blogspot.com. Email: JLange64@allwest.net.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus