How high a price would you pay to defend a principle? Would you be able to withstand salvo after salvo of attacks on your business? How many death threats and personal attacks could you take before you caved to pressure? What would you do if your grandchildren were bullied out of their public school?
For a smiling grandfather south of the Colorado line, this is not idle speculation. Over nearly nine years, he has struggled to keep his business while the entire progressive lobby sought to destroy him. In true bullying fashion, progressives handpicked one of the tiniest bakeries in Colorado and filed three successive lawsuits against it.
The first, was launched in 2012 and argued all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court, where Masterpiece Cakeshop prevailed on June 4, 2018. The second was dismissed “with prejudice” in 2019 by the Colorado Commission on Civil Rights. But, last week, the third resulted in a $500 fine.
The question is simple: once an artist puts his art on the market, does that give customers the right to compel him to use those talents to convey any and every message? Can a consumer compel a Muslim artist to paint a mural that blasphemes Allah? Can an atheist be forced to create lyrics that glorify God?
The legal precedents that prevent one person from forcing another to speak anything against his or her will are long established and unassailable. So, the legal machine resorted to legal contortions to make their issue with Masterpiece Cakeshop about something else.
First, they needed to divide and conquer. So, they singled out conservative evangelicals as the targets of choice. This classic Marxist maneuver is meant to minimize opposition by isolating the target from the support of those that share a common interest.
Lutheran pastor Martin Niemoeller famously recounted how this was done in Nazi Germany: “First, they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out – because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out – because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out – because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me – and there was no one left to speak for me.”
Before allowing fellow citizens to swing in the breeze, atheists, agnostics and non-evangelicals of all stripes should consider the cost of silence. Even if the baker were to win on the narrow grounds of “sincerely held religious belief,” the underlying right of every citizen to speak his or her mind is obliterated.
What if you simply think that some popular idea is absurd? Should you be prohibited from speaking your mind and defending your position simply because you lack a “religious” motive? If the First Amendment’s right to “free speech” is only valid when it is an “exercise of religion,” constitutional protections are denied to the non-religious. That should trouble everyone.
The second way that free speech protections are skirted is to reframe speech as an “action.” This is difficult to do when a defendant – Masterpiece Cakeshop, in this case – consistently serves all customers without discrimination. It stated plainly, and under oath, that the sole reason for denying one specific request was because the artist didn’t want to be used to express an idea alien to himself.
The judge in last week’s ruling acknowledged the defendants’ argument “that they did not decline Ms. Scardina’s request because of her transgender identity, but rather because of the cake’s message.” Nevertheless, he simply decided through tortured logic that he knew better than the defendants what they themselves were thinking.
This is why so-called “bias-crime” and “hate-crime” legislation is so dangerous. It appoints non-elected judges, bureaucrats and activist lawyers to read minds. With sole discretionary power to decide what a person is thinking, they can manufacture thought crimes out of whole cloth. Such legal bazookas are worthy of Lavrentiy Beria, Stalin’s chief of the NKVD, who boasted: “Show me the man, and I will show you the crime.”
Legislators must protect Wyoming from the far-reaching power of such bias-crime legislation. What has unfolded a mere two hours south of the Capitol dome should be a cautionary tale. Colorado’s caustic legislation has enabled nine years of law-fare against a harmless baker. Like acid, it dissolves every constitutional protection it encounters – not only the free exercise for religious people, but free speech for all.
That makes last week’s Joint Judiciary Interim Committee actions especially troubling. While Colorado’s legislators may have had the excuse of ignorance when they passed this terrible law in 2008, Wyoming’s legislators have had a front-row seat to observe its speech-destroying effects. Given such forewarning, any erosion of First Amendment protections in Wyoming would be inexcusable.