Jonathan Lange

Last June, the Freedom of Expression, Intellectual Freedom, and Constructive Dialog Working Group, formed by University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel, published its report. Now that public comment has been received, we wait to see what its members will do.

Meanwhile, a federal judge has intervened to stop the university’s censorship of Laramie resident Todd Schmidt. This is now the second time that the university has been rebuked by a federal judge for violating the U.S. Constitution.

Jonathan Lange is a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod pastor in Evanston and Kemmerer and serves the Wyoming Pastors Network. Follow his blog at https://jonathanlange.substack.com/. Email: JLange64@protonmail.com.

