Last June, the Freedom of Expression, Intellectual Freedom, and Constructive Dialog Working Group, formed by University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel, published its report. Now that public comment has been received, we wait to see what its members will do.
Meanwhile, a federal judge has intervened to stop the university’s censorship of Laramie resident Todd Schmidt. This is now the second time that the university has been rebuked by a federal judge for violating the U.S. Constitution.
In 2010, when UW tried to prevent the communist founder of a terrorist organization from speaking, Judge William Downes wrote: “Mr. Ayers is a citizen of the United States who wishes to speak, and he need not offer any more justification than that.”
Currently, UW has a robust free speech policy. It closely follows the University of Chicago’s 2014 Principles on Freedom of Expression, which have been adopted by more than 100 American universities. But the working group drafted a new statement that withdraws important constitutional protections.
A simpler approach might be to adapt Judge Downes’ dictum as follows: “UW students, faculty, staff and community members who wish to speak need not offer any more justification than that.”
Why not? Perhaps President Seidel’s name for the working group is the problem. While “Freedom of Expression” and “Intellectual Freedom” are as straightforward as Judge Downes’ dictum, “Constructive Dialog” requires a university education to get it right.
In fact, one could argue that “Constructive Dialog” is the very reason that Wyoming’s land-grant university exists. Education is all about forming good citizens. Its highest purpose is to teach rational beings the skills needed for civilization. This means teaching them how to use reason to serve the community.
Reason, in turn, relies on the arts of grammar, logic and rhetoric. Grammar is the art of knowing what a thing is and how it is properly used. Logic is the art of connecting the dots. It seeks to know how things properly relate one to another. Rhetoric is the art of speaking in such a way as to help others see the nature of things and their proper relationships with the world.
This “trivium” of grammar, logic and rhetoric is known, colloquially, as “reading (grammar), writing (rhetoric) and ‘rithmetic (logic).” Good citizenship depends upon the mastery of these skills. They are the necessary ingredients of any civilization. They are the gifts that all parents owe to their children. That is why education has always revolved around these skills.
Human beings are not animals that respond only to the stick and the carrot, but possess a will that can only be governed by persuasion. Civilizations that forget these skills become impotent. Denying what human beings truly are, they no longer cultivate the skills necessary to live in the human community. In the place of effective and constructive dialog, they have only brute force.
They can shout down a speaker, or expel a student or fire a professor. They can use shame, lawfare or other manipulative means to get their way. But without grammar, logic and rhetoric, they are incapable of constructing a consensus that their way is the right way. Absent this, brutish control dehumanizes societies.
When people are incapable of moving hearts and minds, or changing their own minds when given superior arguments, they will resort to manipulating behavior. Those in power use that power to coerce, rather than convince. And those coerced into compliance are not made better, only bitter.
There is a better way. And the University of Wyoming used to know it. It is the curriculum of Western Civilization. All universities in America used to teach it to their students. They constructed a better world by teaching students how to think and how to persuade. Armed with these tools, graduates could lead communities to harmony and consensus.
Then, in 1987, an activist went to Stanford University to lead radicalized students in a chant of “Hey, hey, ho, ho. Western Civ. has got to go.” In his 2020 book “The Lost History of Western Civilization,” Stanley Kurtz chronicled how this slogan swept through America’s university system — including the University of Wyoming. Anyone truly concerned with the loss of civility should factor in the destructive effects of this sweeping rejection of Western Civ.
Three decades after Stanford jettisoned the tools of civility, the results are apparent. And civility has not improved. The laboratory of democracy has exposed what its critics predicted. President Seidel was a young man at the time and did not create the problem. As a competent scientist, he could be a part of its solution.
Today’s incivility is not caused by free speech, but by ineffective speech. To increase civility, we must treat human beings in accordance with their nature — not as animals, but at persons with intellect and will. Western Civilization understood this principle and served us well. It’s not too late to reclaim its wisdom.
