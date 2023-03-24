America took another step toward the abyss when a Stanford mob prevented Kyle Duncan, a federal circuit judge, from speaking last week.
In a world where Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) officers in taxpayer-funded institutions regularly subvert civil discourse, this may not seem at all remarkable. But this happened at Stanford, a very elite law school. Its graduates populate America’s most influential corporate and governmental institutions. What it allows on campus today will shape the courtrooms of tomorrow.
So, when its DEI dean, Tirien Steinbach, hurled appalling abuse at a sitting federal magistrate it should concern us all. She is no random agitator, but an instructor of the next generation of our nation’s lawyers. As such, she put on a master class in how to perform a Maoist struggle session against a political opponent and condoned the claim that even a sitting federal judge has no right to speak in public.
If he is disallowed, will you stand a chance? Do you think that her students will reject her tutelage? Or will they take it with them into the bureaucratic bowels of state and federal agencies for use against their own political opponents? The answer to that question depends entirely on the public’s response to Tirien’s tiraid.
To Stanford’s credit, both its president and the Law School’s dean jointly issued an apology to Judge Duncan for the March 9 incident. “We write to apologize for the disruption of your recent speech at Stanford Law School,” they began. “[W]hat happened was inconsistent with our policies on free speech, and we are very sorry about the experience you had while visiting our campus.”
But, sorry is as sorry does. Two weeks after the incident, we still have not seen any apology from the actual miscreants. Neither the students who violated the school’s “free speech policy” nor Steinbach, who orchestrated and led the misconduct, has apologized. That is unacceptable.
Imagine a medical school where students were taught quackery. No hospital should hire its graduates. Ethical doctors should publicly denounce its teachers. No accrediting agency should accredit its degrees. And no medical society should admit its graduates as members. These canons of common sense also apply to the legal profession.
Judge Duncan has rightly called for the firing of the DEI dean and for the disciplining of the students involved. He is not whining, but articulating a vital principle. “This is a law school,” he told Rod Dreher. “It’s supposed to be training students to enter a profession where respectful disagreement, even about supremely important things, is the most basic tool of the trade. You can’t be a lawyer unless you understand [this].”
What went on last week was “the opposite of what it means to be a lawyer. Unless those students undergo a radical change in their whole approach to argument and disagreement, they are unfit to be members of any bar.”
Stanford’s inaction puts the call for “Wyoming solutions to Wyoming problems” to the test. Is it a hollow slogan, or will Wyoming institutions protect Wyoming citizens from malpractice?
If the slogan means anything at all, it means that Stanford graduates who are “unfit to be members of any bar,” should not be allowed to practice in the Cowboy State. That is the solemn duty of the Wyoming Bar Association (WBA) and it should mean that graduates from unserious schools face more scrutiny than a mere bar exam. They need to demonstrate that they “understand what it means to be a lawyer.”
Wyoming should not be at the mercy of Stanford’s insanity. There is much that the WBA can do. By now, it should have published a public statement assuring Wyoming citizens that no student who considers Thursday’s circus to be acceptable will be allowed near a Wyoming courtroom. Then, it should take public steps to make good on that promise.
The WBA could start by announcing that until Stanford publicly and credibly corrects the culture that led to last week’s misconduct, Wyoming will not admit its graduates to the bar. Since Stanford is likely not an outlier, the WBA should set up a special commission to scrutinize the legal ethics of every applicant.
As out-of-state institutions increasingly threaten our way of life, Wyoming must develop an ethos that protects every profession from the incompetence and malevolence of others. Whether it be the Wyoming Bar, the Wyoming Medical Society, the Wyoming School Board Association or the Wyoming Education Association, Wyoming institutions should take their first name seriously.
Those that fail in this basic task have failed the public and should no longer be trusted to protect Wyoming’s citizens. They should be replaced by those that keep the public trust.
Stanford may be California’s problem, but it will not stay there without a Wyoming solution.