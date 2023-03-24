Jonathan Lange

America took another step toward the abyss when a Stanford mob prevented Kyle Duncan, a federal circuit judge, from speaking last week.

In a world where Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) officers in taxpayer-funded institutions regularly subvert civil discourse, this may not seem at all remarkable. But this happened at Stanford, a very elite law school. Its graduates populate America’s most influential corporate and governmental institutions. What it allows on campus today will shape the courtrooms of tomorrow.

Jonathan Lange is a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod pastor in Evanston and Kemmerer and serves the Wyoming Pastors Network. Follow his blog at OnlyHuman-JL.blogspot.com. Email: JLange64@allwest.net.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus