Hours after Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., broke from her 190 fellow Republicans to establish a “House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol,” she wasted no time in accepting an appointment to it. This move gave Pelosi’s committee a façade of bipartisanship and preemptively undercut Republican threats to boycott its committee appointments.
On June 30, Cheney issued a press release stating, “This investigation can only succeed if it is sober, professional and nonpartisan. The threat to our democracy is far too grave for grandstanding or political maneuvering. The committee should issue and enforce subpoenas promptly, hire skilled counsel, and do its job thoroughly and expeditiously. The American people need and deserve a full accounting. We must ensure that what happened on January 6, 2021 never happens again.”
Indeed. On this point everyone is agreed. The substantial questions are: What really did happen on Jan. 6, and can this committee conduct a “sober, professional and nonpartisan investigation?” After two embarrassing impeachments, and three years of peddling the fraudulent “Steele Dossier,” Americans may rightly be skeptical.
“The American people need and deserve a full accounting.” That is true. The committee’s subpoena power and legal resources must be employed to examine aspects of Jan. 6 that have, so far, been withheld from the American public. If Congress wants to rehabilitate its public credibility, here are some things that should be investigated thoroughly and transparently.
The investigation should begin with the days leading up to Jan. 6. What did congressional leaders know, and when did they know it? All communications from the intelligence community, D.C. Police and Capitol Police should be subpoenaed. Leadership from both parties should be placed under oath – beginning with Cheney – in order to determine why multiple security requests were denied.
Next, the committee should subpoena the 14,000 hours of CCTV captured by cameras around the Capitol and owned by the American people. This evidence should be made public. For six months, the Department of Justice has used highly edited snippets to prosecute over 500 citizens. But it has denied access to defense attorneys, claiming that the tapes are state secrets.
More than an hour before anybody entered the Capitol, video shows troops in riot gear shooting stun grenades and pepper spray without warning at law-abiding citizens. The attack appeared unprovoked. The group, including small children and the elderly, had crossed no barriers, nor were they threatening to do so. Were the unidentified troops federal agents? Or were they agent provocateurs?
The American people deserve to know the full extent of what was done to peaceful protesters. Were they reacting to a speech happening over a mile away? Or were they reacting to a more immediate threat? Releasing all the video footage from that day would provide necessary transparency.
Third, every death should be vigorously investigated. Before the first door was breached into the Capitol, a man died of a reported heart attack. Soon, a second died from a reported stroke. Then, a third was trampled. What accounts for this? Did chemicals, munitions or police procedures contribute to these tragedies? Were federal officers following crowd safety protocols.
The only shot fired on Jan. 6 was aimed at the throat of Ashli Babbitt. The Capitol Police officer who killed the unarmed woman still has not been formally identified. This most violent event of the entire day ought to receive the fullest and the most painstaking investigation. Who was the shooter? What were his rules of engagement? What training did he receive? What was his service record?
The next day, Officer Brian Sicknick died of a stroke. For months, it was falsely reported that he had been struck by a fire extinguisher. Who planted this false information? And why did it take more than 100 days to release the autopsy that disproved it?
Days later, two other officers died in apparent suicides. Who investigated their deaths? What evidence is conclusive that they died of suicide linked to Jan. 6? Who made the decision to connect their deaths to the Capitol? Before these questions were addressed, Cheney claimed that they “made the ultimate sacrifice as a result of what happened that day.”
Also, before the smoke had cleared from Jan. 6, Cheney began the narrative that the crowd acted “to obstruct the process of our democracy and stop the counting of presidential electoral votes.” How could she know either the motives of 500 individuals or whether they were acting in coordination?
This is irresponsible behavior for a public official. Worse, it is extremely prejudicial to the investigation she now wishes to lead. “The American people need and deserve a full accounting.” Will they get it? Or, will they only get more “grandstanding [and] political maneuvering”?