For decades, Dr. Douglas Frank has been a corporate consultant integrating scientific, electronic, instrumental and software applications. In recent years, he has been called upon to apply this skillset to election systems in Colorado, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and other states. Recently, citizen groups invited him to speak on election security in Sheridan, Cody, Riverton, Evanston and Cheyenne.
While these appearances were well-received and well-attended both by interested citizens and by elected officials, they seem to have been boycotted by election officials themselves.
Amanda Hutchinson, secretary of the Wyoming County Clerks Association, offered reasons in the Uinta County Herald (“Election denier draws large crowd at Evanston event,” April 7, 2023). Her comments followed familiar talking points, but did not address the primary issue raised by Frank. She missed a golden opportunity for building community and boosting trust.
The first talking point tugged at heartstrings. “My staff and I work diligently to administer our county elections,” said Hutchinson. “We put in countless hours and our whole hearts and souls into the process.”
Of course, this is true, and our tireless election workers should be applauded for their diligent efforts. But nobody of stature disputes this — least of all Dr. Frank.
Wyoming citizens know that our local officials are tireless, diligent, competent and honest. They are only asking that our tireless, diligent, competent and honest public officials give them a fair hearing. They want answers to the questions that they are raising, not prepackaged talking points that respond to imaginary accusations.
That fair hearing begins by respecting citizens enough to refrain from derogatory terms. “Election denier” is one such term. It disallows the asking of reasonable questions by attacking the person who asks them. This has the added rhetorical advantage of associating the person with previous smear terms like “Holocaust denier” and “climate-change denier.” While questions about election infrastructure can be asked by reasonable people, a “denier” is a “bad person” who can be summarily dismissed.
To her credit, this word did not come from Hutchinson, but from the reporter. Nevertheless, it harms public discourse. Instead of simply reporting the news, the reporter has created news that poisons the relationship between an elected official and her base. That is irresponsible.
A second talking point that Hutchinson repeated was: “Our machines are air-gapped.” This is designed to draw attention to the absence of Cat5e ethernet cables, giving the impression that no communication is possible between the machine and the outside world. It is all very impressive until a similarly “air-gapped” cellphone chirps with news from the outside world. Suddenly, the question of a wireless chip is in play.
NBC News reported in a January 2020 exposé that the maker of Wyoming’s election machines puts “modems in some of their tabulators and scanners [and] ... Those modems connect to cellphone networks, which, in turn, are connected to the internet.” Curious citizens can be forgiven for asking who, exactly, inspected Wyoming’s machines to verify the absence of wireless devices.
Be that as it may, the entire “air-gapped” talking point is irrelevant to Frank’s presentation. He said upfront that the machines are not his primary concern. Rather, he came to talk about Uinta County’s voter registry.
This should be of supreme interest to any county clerk. Wyoming Statute (Title 22) gives the county clerk — and only the county clerk — control over that county’s voter registry list. Nobody else — not even the governor or the secretary of state — has any business interfering in his or her work.
Our tireless, diligent, competent and honest county clerks are the only people we want to have the ability to edit the voter registry. The citizen groups that invited Frank to present his data are concerned that people outside the state may be able to change the work of the clerks undetected. They invited the county clerks to join them in making sure this is not possible.
Frank emphasized that the best defense against undetectable alteration of voting rolls is to put measures in place that ensure local control. What county clerk would not want such measures? Whether or not there is a problem, it is in the interest of both the county clerks and their constituents to rule out any possibility.
Had the clerks attended Dr. Frank’s presentation, they would have learned, first-hand, that they were not being accused of anything. They would have enhanced mutual respect with constituents and learned that the “air-gapped” talking point was irrelevant.
They missed a golden opportunity. Going forward, it would be helpful for our election officials to sit down face to face with people who want to work with them. By giving them a fair hearing, they foster ties of mutual respect. In the process, they will better understand and address legitimate concerns.