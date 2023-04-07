Jonathan Lange

The New York Stock Exchange is closed today in observance of the death of Jesus of Nazareth — one of the most historically attested events in human history.

Roman senator Publius Cornelius Tacitus (56-120 A.D.) wrote that when Rome was burned in 67 A.D., Nero denied responsibility and made the Christians scapegoats. Tacitus explained, “Christus, from whom [Christians] derive their name, was executed at the hands of the procurator Pontius Pilate in the reign of Tiberius.”

