In the shadow of the University of Wyoming, the Wyoming Pastors Network gathered for a conference that brought together speakers David Gibbs III, Bob Schaffer and Wyoming’s own superintendent of public instruction, Brian Schroeder. Its theme: Stand for Parents and Children.

Two members of the Wyoming Legislature were in attendance, and we were honored to have Megan Degenfelder, Republican candidate for superintendent of public instruction, with us, as well. It was a joy to meet so many distinguished educators. Above all, it was extremely encouraging to see a unanimous commitment to Wyoming’s parents, teachers and children.

Jonathan Lange is a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod pastor in Evanston and Kemmerer and serves the Wyoming Pastors Network. Follow his blog at OnlyHuman-JL.blogspot.com. Email: JLange64@allwest.net.

