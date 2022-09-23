In the shadow of the University of Wyoming, the Wyoming Pastors Network gathered for a conference that brought together speakers David Gibbs III, Bob Schaffer and Wyoming’s own superintendent of public instruction, Brian Schroeder. Its theme: Stand for Parents and Children.
Two members of the Wyoming Legislature were in attendance, and we were honored to have Megan Degenfelder, Republican candidate for superintendent of public instruction, with us, as well. It was a joy to meet so many distinguished educators. Above all, it was extremely encouraging to see a unanimous commitment to Wyoming’s parents, teachers and children.
Gibbs, president and general counsel of the National Center for Life and Liberty, started the day with an informative survey of the constitutional rights that children, parents, teachers and citizens have at school. He helped the conferees understand how we can all come alongside teachers, administrators and school boards in a way that is helpful, hopeful and constructive.
Next, Bob Schaffer, headmaster of Liberty Common School (K-12) in Fort Collins, Colorado, told his story. While he served as a Colorado state senator for nine years, and a United States representative for six, the most inspiring part of his story was how an ordinary father of kindergarten-aged twins became involved in his local school and rose to the head of the most successful K-12 system in Colorado.
By his telling, the key to successful schools is choice. When education becomes a marketplace, rather than a monopoly, every child benefits. At the same time, the rancor and bitterness of debates about public education are diminished. One of Schaffer’s most brilliant insights was the observation that when two parents disagree on how to raise their children, it is never necessary to pit them against one another. Rather, school choice accommodates both.
Take, for instance, the vitriolic opinions exchanged on this page about critical race theory. Why waste so much time and energy on forcing those who support it to submit to those who don’t? Obviously, there are people who want their children to be schooled in CRT. So, let them have a school that will meet their needs. And, let those who do not want their children to be indoctrinated with CRT have a school that meets their needs. Problem solved.
All education is religious education – even if many religions do not consider themselves religions. For instance, both sides agree that progressive Christianity is incompatible with orthodox Christianity. This, in itself, does not poison our public discourse. Rather, the use of government power and money to coerce one side to accept the religion of the other is the problem.
When we focus on the needs of parents and children, rather than the need for conformity, we are being true to American ideals.
Outgoing superintendent Schroeder ended the day by sharing his optimistic vision for Wyoming. “According to the vision of our Founding Fathers,” Schroeder said, “the community schoolhouse was uniquely positioned to be an extension of and a support for the home, as well as an incubator for, and a bridge to, society.”
He continued, “Wyoming, I believe, is one of the few places in our nation that still, for the most part, operates that way instinctively.” This, he believes, positions us to lead the nation in education.
Of first priority is the triangular relationship of parents, teachers and children. “The educational enterprise … only works well when all three work well together.”
Parents are the foundation because they are the ultimate customer of the education system. Education is always about what’s best for the child. And what’s best for one child may not be best for another. “But, ultimately, the parents know their kids best,” he observed, “so it goes without saying that the decision should rest with them, the parents.”
Teachers form the second side. Those who care about the proper education of children have one of “the most difficult job[s] on earth.” Therefore, we must, “thank them, honor them, care for them, support them, equip them, empower them, and pay them well.”
Children, the third leg, is what education is all about. “If this is really about our kids,” the superintendent said, “then territorialism has no place in this equation. This is not – and never should be – about public schools vs. private schools vs. parochial schools vs. home schools vs. charter schools vs. virtual schools vs. private tutoring. It is all of the above, because it’s always about …what’s best for the child.”
Although duty took Degenfelder away before we could invite her to our panel, we greatly appreciated her time with us. To be sure, Wyoming faces many challenges. But by working together, we are very hopeful that Wyoming can lead the nation in serving the best interest of every child.