People who go to a magic show know what they are getting: The artist will try to hide deceptions by flashy misdirection. That’s part of the game. It is entertaining to see how much a skillful actor can get away with, in plain sight of an intelligent audience.
The people who attend these shows even agree to unfair rules. They consent to view the show from only one perspective. They agree to look at only what the performer reveals. It would ruin the show if every audience member was free to study the box where the pretty assistant gets sawed in half. If random audience members were allowed to look behind the curtain and shout out what they see, it would be no fun.
They agree to these rules because they are not there to convince themselves that a man bloodlessly sawed his assistant in two and instantaneously reconnected all her organs. They are there to be entertained and distracted.
People who want to verify the truth will do the exact opposite. Their first rule will be: Don’t let the magician set the rules. In fact, any competent investigator will tell you: If someone does not want you snooping around somewhere, that is the very place where you should snoop.
So, it all depends on what the audience wants. If people want to be entertained, they will let the performer set the rules. If they want the truth, they will insist on setting the rules themselves.
I write these words in anticipation of the August meeting of the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee. While it addresses Wyoming elections, these are the principles they should consider.
Elections are the most fundamental act of a representative republic. The transfer of government power to select individuals is a sacred act in which the people are the performers. They are not a passive audience, sitting in a darkened theater. Rather, the people take center stage and set the rules. It is their show.
As performers, the people are entitled to a backstage pass. Government is not there to keep the populace from looking too closely, they are elected to facilitate their unfettered access. They are entitled to investigate whatever they want to investigate. If they want to see the ballots, that is their right. If they want to open the machines, that is their right.
If vendors want to serve the people with their skills and machines, that is fine. But if they want to deny the people these basic rights as the price of doing business, they can sell their wares elsewhere. The Corporations Committee, secretary of state and county clerks — as representatives of the people — should approach every vendor, private party or federal official with this in mind.
As discussed here over the past two weeks, external money and external interest groups should never be allowed to override the will of the people. This is especially true when it comes to the conduct of the people’s election.
Chuck Gray, Wyoming’s secretary of state, recently sent a letter to the 23 county clerks warning of just this. He was right to protect the people of Wyoming from the meddling of outside dark money. Organizations like the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), the Center for Election Innovation & Research (CEIR), and now, the U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence (USAEE) have no business influencing the conduct of Wyoming elections. Nor, for that matter, should the federal Election Assistance Commission. Large injections of money — whether federal or private — should not influence any election official to alter procedures.
I trust that Wyoming’s clerks will heed this warning. We should also encourage the Corporations Committee to update Wyoming statutes to disallow such abuses. In addition, Wyoming’s elected officials should address other aspects of the election process.
Article 6, Section 13 of the Wyoming Constitution provides for the purity of elections: “The legislature shall pass laws to secure the purity of elections and guard against abuses of the elective franchise.” Legislators are thereby required to make sure that the voter rolls contain only those people who are constitutionally allowed to vote. They must make sure that every ballot cast is traceable to one, and only one, eligible voter. And they must see to it that each of these votes is counted and tallied accurately.
Each of these areas should be open to investigation by anyone. The people should not be asked to trust anybody — even the most trustworthy. They should be afforded every possible way to see for themselves.
Lately, it has become fashionable to shame and belittle those who point this out. That’s a shame. There is no day on the calendar when the people are more directly in charge of their government. Honor and obedience are due to them, not ridicule and resistance.
Elections are not entertainment. They are the performance of a free people, and n ot of the government actors whom they elect. Legislators owe them the right to get out of their theater seats and look behind the curtain.
