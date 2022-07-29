Jonathan Lange

Tuesday will mark a troubling anniversary for Wyoming parents. It was on Aug. 2, 2021, that the vice chair of the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, Marguerite Herman, shut down a board meeting, leaving the voices of concerned citizens unheard. Rather than ask security to usher out the solitary unruly speaker, she asked security to usher out the peaceful public.

Bewildered parents were left to wonder why the democratic process was halted based on the misbehavior of one individual. Suspicions that the abrupt adjournment was a pretense to throttle the voice of parents were further stirred when the Biden White House secretly solicited a letter from the National School Board Association and pre-approved its language. The now-infamous letter called parental objections “the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism.”

Jonathan Lange is a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod pastor in Evanston and Kemmerer and serves the Wyoming Pastors Network. Follow his blog at OnlyHuman-JL.blogspot.com. Email: JLange64@allwest.net.

