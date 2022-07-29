Tuesday will mark a troubling anniversary for Wyoming parents. It was on Aug. 2, 2021, that the vice chair of the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, Marguerite Herman, shut down a board meeting, leaving the voices of concerned citizens unheard. Rather than ask security to usher out the solitary unruly speaker, she asked security to usher out the peaceful public.
Bewildered parents were left to wonder why the democratic process was halted based on the misbehavior of one individual. Suspicions that the abrupt adjournment was a pretense to throttle the voice of parents were further stirred when the Biden White House secretly solicited a letter from the National School Board Association and pre-approved its language. The now-infamous letter called parental objections “the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism.”
Rather than publicly condemning the letter, Wyoming School Boards Association Executive Director Brian Farmer distanced his organization from the letter and claimed to have privately expressed his objections to the NSBA. Meanwhile, he doubled down by asserting, without evidence, “We have seen instances of some of these things in Wyoming.”
The letter has since been scrubbed from the NSBA website, and its board has apologized for the actions of its executives. But it has never asked the Department of Justice to disregard the letter and to rescind the DOJ memo that was released as a preplanned response to the letter. To this day, concerned parents remain in the crosshairs of the DOJ.
What are these parents concerned about? They are concerned about critical race theory’s influence on Wyoming educators. They are concerned about how mask mandates threaten both the mental and physical health of their children. They are concerned about pornographic literature circulated in school libraries. They are concerned about radical gender ideologies that compromise the safety of sex-segregated spaces and the fairness of women’s sports.
More than anything, parents are concerned that their parental authority to direct the education of their minor children is being disrespected, discounted and denied. But parents have an ally in the state superintendent of public schools. In early July, he penned a nine-page memo to the legislators of Wyoming that outlines a way forward for the children and parents of Wyoming.
Fundamental to his vision is that schools must “be irrevocably protected by local control.” Schools should reflect the communities in which they operate. They should not be beholden to outside “stakeholders,” whether private billionaires, like Bill Gates, or public agencies, like the USDA.
Outside “stakeholders” do not operate through properly elected and properly accountable authority structures. Instead, they leverage money and privilege to advance elitist agendas. A good example of the threat to local control is the way the Biden administration recently leveraged the federal student lunch program to intimidate school districts into adopting its radical agenda.
The Goshen County School District very nearly fell prey to this strong-arm tactic. At its June 14 meeting, board Chairman Zachary Miller introduced numerous updates to its discrimination policy. The claim that they were required by the USDA resulted in unanimous approval. When concerned parents learned of the dangerous resolution, they worked with well-meaning board members to expose the USDA overreach and rejected it resoundingly at the July 12 meeting.
More recently, another “stakeholder,” the Wyoming Education Association, began offering “no-cost training to Wyoming educators.” Such an offering sounds like a great deal to school districts strapped for cash that, nevertheless, require teacher in-service training. But, upon closer inspection, the “Safe & Just Schools Cadre” is designed to indoctrinate teachers with critical race theory. The raised and clenched fist in its logo makes that clear.
“Beware of Greeks bearing gifts.” That’s the lesson of the Trojan Horse. It still applies today. Parents across Wyoming should educate themselves on the content of every single teacher in-service that is brought to their school. They should give special scrutiny to those that are offered for free. Just as the USDA reminded us that there is no free school lunch, so the WEA demonstrates that free indoctrination sessions can be extremely costly.
Brian Schroeder understands this. He is actively looking for ways to resist a thousand behind-the-scenes ways that would strip parents of local control. He needs your help. He needs parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles to run for school boards across the state. Don’t think that you need to be a parent to run. Bill Gates is not a parent to any Wyoming children, but he has an outsized, outsider voice in Wyoming education.
Beginning Aug. 8, you can file to run in your local school board election. Now is the time to identify well-informed citizens who will stand for local control – even when it means declining free money. Encourage them to run. Run yourself. Don’t think someone else will do it. Local control is up to everyone.