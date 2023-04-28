A recent Wyoming Tribune Eagle staff editorial, “We used to be better than this in Wyoming,” (April 22, 2023) lamented the lack of civility in public discourse. As the title suggests, something has changed. It “used to be better.” And whatever changed is poisoning public discourse and making us increasingly uncivil.
The first response is to make still more changes to tamp down the incivility. In this case, the Management Council is asked to broaden Joint Rule 22-1, extending it to cover the conduct of legislators outside of their legislative duties. But the broadening of rules necessarily requires a broadening of power to enforce the rules.
So long as decorum concerns behavior under the Capitol dome, the Management Council can monitor it in person. But monitoring conduct elsewhere requires deputies. Politically appointed agents must become the eyes and ears of the Management Council.
Certainly, Wyomingites want a functioning legislature — one in which debate is not squelched by riots, as recently happened in the Tennessee House. But do they want unelected people chilling the free speech of their elected representatives by the 24-7 monitoring of town halls, campaign appearances and conversations with constituents?
Such delegated overwatch of 93 elected officials invites abuse. When one legislator is aggressively investigated while another is given a pass for what is arguably the same speech, the process becomes the punishment. The mere threat of hassle leads to self-censorship. Getting away with ugly rhetoric, on the other hand, emboldens even more. Elected officials may thus be influenced more by unelected hall monitors than by their own voting constituents.
We already see this dynamic at work. At the University of Wyoming, a man displayed a sign in support of sorority women. At San Francisco State, a man physically assaulted female swimmer, Riley Gaines, to prevent her from speaking. The first was immediately banned from campus. After three weeks, there is still no word on the second.
Viewpoint discrimination is not limited to academia. Examples could be multiplied from law enforcement and from every level of corporate governance. Wherever it appears, it has serious consequences.
First, the choice of whether to investigate or not appears as statistical evidence. Multiple investigations make a person look bad — even when he is exonerated. This can skew public perceptions of what is a favored or unfavored opinion.
Second, the injustice felt by those whose opinions are unfavored creates unrest and resentment. If the ultimate goal is civility, forceful repression of one side of the argument is counterproductive.
Third, suppressing unfavored views reduces their public availability and hides the truth about how many people still think those thoughts. This distortion, itself, creates a “positive feedback loop” that causes these unfavored views to be treated less civilly.
All of this should lead our leaders to wonder whether the exercise of power over public speech might itself contribute to the increasing incivility of public discourse. Laws and rules — whether governmental, academic, or corporate — are a blunt force that should be used sparingly and with caution. They distort societal discourse in unpredictable and unpleasant ways.
For all of Wyoming’s existence, our elected legislators have governed themselves with the decorum to keep order on the floor and the dignity to meet the expectations of their constituents. Those rules of debate still work. Legislative sessions are orderly and productive.
The interaction with constituents and stakeholders, however, has most definitely changed. Public discourse, in general, has devolved to lower standards. That indicates a broader societal problem. It will not be solved by the application of more rules.
We can, however, raise the standards of discourse by a better understanding of how society works. It is infinitely more effective when people of character govern their own speech and behavior than when those with power govern it for them.
The American ethos of self-government does not begin with choosing our leaders. It begins with governing ourselves — our own actions, our own words, our own thoughts, our own feelings. This requires not external rules, but personal piety.
Moral clarity, conviction that God sees all and submission to eternal principles more enduring than man-made rules are the pillars of self-governance. Only by these can we create the civil discourse that all Wyomingites desire.
Wyoming can lead the way by combining piety and personal integrity with the most robust defense of free speech. When you invite your neighbor to give full and free expression to the thoughts that shape his or her world, you create goodwill and simultaneously enrich all public discourse.
This, and not suppression, is a recipe for fostering the mutual respect that fosters civility in the public square.