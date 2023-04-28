Jonathan Lange

A recent Wyoming Tribune Eagle staff editorial, “We used to be better than this in Wyoming,” (April 22, 2023) lamented the lack of civility in public discourse. As the title suggests, something has changed. It “used to be better.” And whatever changed is poisoning public discourse and making us increasingly uncivil.

The first response is to make still more changes to tamp down the incivility. In this case, the Management Council is asked to broaden Joint Rule 22-1, extending it to cover the conduct of legislators outside of their legislative duties. But the broadening of rules necessarily requires a broadening of power to enforce the rules.

Jonathan Lange is a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod pastor in Evanston and Kemmerer and serves the Wyoming Pastors Network. Follow his blog at OnlyHuman-JL.blogspot.com. Email: JLange64@allwest.net.

