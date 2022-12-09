Now that Rep. Liz Cheney and Sen. Cynthia Lummis have voted against 70% of Wyoming’s Republicans to repeal the “Defense of Marriage Act,” H.R. 8404 will soon become law. It gives the most powerful law enforcement agency in the world authority to investigate and charge “any person” who “may deny” any state’s present or future redefinition of marriage. Those are extremely broad powers.
According to Merriam-Webster, the word “deny” means “1. to declare (something) to be untrue; 2. to refuse to admit or acknowledge (something); ... 4. to refuse to accept the existence, truth, or validity of (something).” By the plain meaning of language, H.R. 8404 declares war on anyone who does not verbally “declare, admit, acknowledge, or accept” that marriage can be redefined by state power. Under threat of civil action, it coerces any subject of federal law to parrot state-mandated words and to think state-mandated thoughts.
Advocates of H.R. 8404 repeatedly accuse Christians of wanting “the right to discriminate.” That is powerful and effective rhetoric designed to demonize Christians. It serves to make the weak-minded believe that tolerance requires the quashing of religious freedom. But this is as false as it is cynical.
Nobody is advocating for the “right to discriminate” – least of all Christians. Rather, opponents of H.R. 8404 are insisting that every human being has the right to speak and act according to acknowledged truth. When you publicly declare that two plus two equals four, you are not discriminating against those who want it to be otherwise. You are speaking the truth.
Words mean things. Marriage means marriage. Woman means woman. Male means male. And two means two. Sane people still agree that it is not within the power of any state to change the meaning of “two” so that the state’s subjects can be prosecuted if they do not verbally “declare, admit, acknowledge, or accept” that two plus two equals five.
In exactly the same way, the claim of H.R. 8404 – that states have the power to define “marriage” by majority vote – is a legal fiction, and an Orwellian nightmare.
Those who know that marriage is what it is – and is not a word subject to endless redefinition – are not only Christians. They are also Muslims, Jews, Buddhists, Animists, Atheists, Secularists and every other religion on the planet. While Christian Scriptures speak about marriage, they use the same definition as all other cultures and religions throughout recorded history. Government assertions, to the contrary, are more about the freedom of speech than they are about the free exercise of religion.
In 2012, the Colorado Civil Rights Commission attempted to coerce Jack Phillips, the baker of Masterpiece Cakeshop fame, to convey a message he didn’t believe. After enduring six years of lawfare, the Supreme Court protected him on the narrow grounds that it had violated his religious rights by blatant anti-Christian bias. But by focusing on his religious rights, they side-stepped his free speech claims. Now, those chickens are coming home to roost.
On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case of 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis. Lori Smith, the sole proprietor of a Colorado business, wants to create websites. But she denies the state’s power to redefine words. For this, she has all the powers of Colorado and the United States arrayed against her free speech. They joined forces to argue that she cannot create wedding websites unless she declares, admits, acknowledges and accepts that the government’s new definition of marriage is true.
In a way, the Masterpiece Court’s unwillingness to address free speech is a blessing. It has shown that religion never was the real issue. Soon after Phillips’ 2018 Supreme Court victory, he was hit with new demands that he bake a cake with a sex toy and a message of praise to Satan. Now, the Biden Justice Department has joined Colorado’s bid to coerce the speech of Lori Smith.
Whether or not you agree that the Bible’s definition of marriage is simply what marriage is, you should think long and hard about a government that claims the power to redefine words. If government power can be used to change the definition of one word, it will not stop there. The redefinition of marriage has already led to the redefinition of male and female. What will the government force you to say next?
What will you say when doctors are coerced to “declare, admit, acknowledge, or accept” that “health care” includes killing the patient? Proponents of “assisted suicide” and abortion are already making that argument. Doctors who take the Hippocratic Oath will be hard-pressed to “do no harm” when states revoke the medical license of those who won’t conform.
Free speech is not a luxury for the privileged. It is the necessary foundation of any just society.