Jonathan Lange

Now that Rep. Liz Cheney and Sen. Cynthia Lummis have voted against 70% of Wyoming’s Republicans to repeal the “Defense of Marriage Act,” H.R. 8404 will soon become law. It gives the most powerful law enforcement agency in the world authority to investigate and charge “any person” who “may deny” any state’s present or future redefinition of marriage. Those are extremely broad powers.

According to Merriam-Webster, the word “deny” means “1. to declare (something) to be untrue; 2. to refuse to admit or acknowledge (something); ... 4. to refuse to accept the existence, truth, or validity of (something).” By the plain meaning of language, H.R. 8404 declares war on anyone who does not verbally “declare, admit, acknowledge, or accept” that marriage can be redefined by state power. Under threat of civil action, it coerces any subject of federal law to parrot state-mandated words and to think state-mandated thoughts.

Jonathan Lange is a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod pastor in Evanston and Kemmerer and serves the Wyoming Pastors Network. Follow his blog at OnlyHuman-JL.blogspot.com. Email: JLange64@allwest.net.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus