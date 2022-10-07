Jonathan Lange

Next Friday’s meeting of the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee in Cheyenne is slated to take up a number of controversial bill drafts relating to Wyoming elections. Log on at 8:30 a.m. and break out the popcorn.

The day starts tamely enough with a continued discussion of “LSO-132, Political Expenditures.” It proposes a federal constitutional amendment to restrict the flow of dark money in political campaigns.

Jonathan Lange is a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod pastor in Evanston and Kemmerer and serves the Wyoming Pastors Network. Follow his blog at OnlyHuman-JL.blogspot.com. Email: JLange64@allwest.net.

