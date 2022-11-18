Jonathan Lange

John Adams, founding father and second president of the United States, understood that “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious People. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” But, in recent years, his wisdom has been opposed openly.

The dogma of “secularism,” which traces its roots to the bloody French Revolution, pervades America. Secularism claims that the Constitution can stand alone – without piety, religion or morality.

Jonathan Lange is a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod pastor in Evanston and Kemmerer and serves the Wyoming Pastors Network. Follow his blog at OnlyHuman-JL.blogspot.com. Email: JLange64@allwest.net.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus