John Adams, founding father and second president of the United States, understood that “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious People. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” But, in recent years, his wisdom has been opposed openly.
The dogma of “secularism,” which traces its roots to the bloody French Revolution, pervades America. Secularism claims that the Constitution can stand alone – without piety, religion or morality.
While this fraud is regularly exposed by secularist attempts to rewrite the Constitution, it is the evening news that provides daily proof that Adams was right. There, we see how open and unrepentant lies, bribery, fraud and corruption are simply overwhelming the Constitution’s ability to stop them.
While the Constitution does not establish any particular religion, it does require a theistic worldview. Everything depends on recognizing that an almighty Creator exists, who stands above and outside of the created universe. This transcendent God is the source and judge of everything that is good, right and just.
Secularism denies this worldview. It seeks to delete it from our currency, “In God we trust,” and from our pledge, “One nation under God.” This denial of the transcendent God destroys any possibility of constitutional government. For our system of self-governance requires, first and foremost, governing of one’s self. It requires every individual to police his or her own behavior as though God were always watching. Because He is.
Our secularists are not the first to deny the Creator. After the bloodletting in France, we have seen a train of civilizations fall prey to this evil worldview. A partial list includes the Soviet Union, Nazi Germany, North Korea, Cambodia and Communist China. In each of these places, men unleashed murderous evil that far exceeded anything the world had ever seen.
Pastor Richard Wurmbrand (1909-2001) knew this evil from his 16 years in Romanian prisons. He explains, “When a man has no faith in the reward of good or the punishment of evil, there is no reason to be human. There is no restraint from the depths of evil that is in man. The Communist torturers often said, ‘There is no God, no hereafter, no punishment for evil. We can do what we wish.’ I heard one torturer say, ‘I thank God, in whom I don’t believe, that I have lived to this hour when I can express all the evil in my heart.’ He expressed it in unbelievable brutality and torture inflicted on prisoners.”
As Wurmbrand’s torturers made plain, a worldview that denies the existence of a God-who-sees dissolves every bond of self-restraint. “All is fair in love and war.” But a godly worldview denies that aphorism and remains limited by the Creator’s laws. This makes for asymmetric warfare in the extreme.
Eric Metaxas, in his book “Is Atheism Dead?,” describes this asymmetry by relating the story of an elderly Jewish man who dug his own grave under the watchful eye of his Nazi executioner. After he finished removing the last spadefuls of dirt, he turned to the man with the Maschinenpistole and spoke. “God sees what you are doing.” The gun spoke back.
To the untrained eye, this asymmetry seems hopeless. The Devil intends it that way. It is meant to tempt the godly to switch sides and adopt the worldview of the secularists. This is the one thing that we must not do.
For, since it remains true that God sees you and cares about what you do, it also remains true that God sees the ungodly and cares about what they do. He will act when the time is right. Wurmbrand outlived both his Nazi and Soviet persecutors. Truth and justice will always be vindicated.
Secularism believes that moral constraints strip human beings of power and make us fight with one hand tied behind our backs. John Adams knew that submission to God’s limits unleashes the mighty hand of God. Thus, Abraham Lincoln quipped, “My concern is not whether God is on our side; my greatest concern is to be on God’s side, for God is always right.”
Now is neither the time to thumb your nose at God nor to lose heart. Now is the time to know that God sees you. He sees all unrepentant evil, and it will not go unpunished. He also sees those whom the evil oppress, and He will defend them unfailingly, in the very best way and time.
The Constitution guarantees freedom of religion not because God is absent from government, but because God is Lord, even over the government. Freedom of religion makes sure that you are free to be on God’s side. No evil can be hidden from His sight. Nor does He ever overlook those in need. Either way, He sees you.