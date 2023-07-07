Jonathan Lange

“Sound of Freedom” opened on 2,600 screens across America last Monday. The movie tells the story of 11-year-old Rocio and her little brother, who fell into the maw of the $150 billion global human trafficking industry.

Frankly, the purpose of this column is to convince you to go and see the movie — not to wait for it to come out on home video, but to drive to your local theater and take in the communal, uninterrupted, undistracted cinematic experience. This simple act has the potential to change the world. Its producer, director and actors, together with 7,000 investors, have labored for five years to give you this opportunity.

Jonathan Lange is a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod pastor in Evanston and Kemmerer and serves the Wyoming Pastors Network. Follow his blog at OnlyHuman-JL.blogspot.com. Email: JLange64@allwest.net.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus