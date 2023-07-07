“Sound of Freedom” opened on 2,600 screens across America last Monday. The movie tells the story of 11-year-old Rocio and her little brother, who fell into the maw of the $150 billion global human trafficking industry.
Frankly, the purpose of this column is to convince you to go and see the movie — not to wait for it to come out on home video, but to drive to your local theater and take in the communal, uninterrupted, undistracted cinematic experience. This simple act has the potential to change the world. Its producer, director and actors, together with 7,000 investors, have labored for five years to give you this opportunity.
The fruits of their labor are impressive. The acting is superb, and the cinematography is breathtaking. And the story will draw you in and sweep you off your feet. But it is also daunting. It challenges the viewer to look at what people don’t want to see.
“Sound of Freedom” takes you into the sordid world of child sexual trafficking. It shines a light on those who grab children from the streets and steal infants from sleeping mothers. It is a world of grubby thieves paid by glamorous millionaires who entice children with cynical promises of glamor and fame.
“Sound of Freedom” is a Hansel and Gretel story. But the witch does not live in a gingerbread cottage. She is a beauty queen who runs a talent studio. And the dark forest is not filled with bears and wolves, but with sex tourists paying for an hour in Gretel’s bedroom, or high-end perverts who pay to imprison innocent Hansel in their mansion.
While it is difficult to see, we must look. If seeing victims of human trafficking makes you feel uncomfortable, imagine being the victim. If the overwhelming power of a global industry is too much for an adult with an average salary, cellphone and court system, consider how overwhelmed the 5-year-old imprisoned in a brothel feels without any of these resources.
If we will not look at her, we have no chance of helping her. That’s why the Psalmist wrote, “Blessed is he who considers the poor” (Psalm 41:1). He gives no prepackaged prescription for action. He only knows that those who simply have the courage to look will see not only God’s child in need. He will also see himself in that child. And a cry from within will both clarify the duty and steel the resolve.
Katherine Ballard, wife of DHS agent Tim Ballard, looked into her husband’s eyes and saw her duty to encourage him to quit his job and go after one lost girl. Tim looked into the eyes of a helpless father who made the horrific error of trusting a glamorous talent scout. In those eyes, he saw his own fatherly duties toward two kids not his own. What duties will you see when you look into that mirror? You cannot know until you look.
“Sound of Freedom” was completed in 2018. But it has taken five years to be seen in theaters. How so? The Walt Disney Company obtained distributing rights before filming began, but refused to release it. Disney’s founder understood the power of an authentic story. But this was a story that the corporatized Disney did not want to be told. Think about that. Think about that long and hard.
Now, after fighting for the release rights, raising $5 million in two weeks through 7,000 investors and selling more than a million pre-release tickets, “Sound of Freedom” has earned the right to tell its story.
For the next week, you still have the opportunity to see it in person. The team of Eduardo Verastegui, Alejandro Monteverde and Jim Caviezel managed to tell the story powerfully and yet modestly. They evoked the disgust and sordid filth of an awful reality without ever portraying direct violence or sexuality.
But what makes the film most powerful is illustrated by one of its most poignant scenes. When the financer of a plan to rescue 50 kids (played by Verastegui) was about to pull the plug, Ballard gave him a manilla envelope containing a photograph of Rocio. Across the top, he had written, “Forget the 50 kids. Think about one.” That was the decisive moment. Focused on a single person, they changed the world for many, many more.
It is a lesson for all of us. We are easily paralyzed by the overwhelming evil of the world. Sheer numbers and statistics are numbing and disheartening. So, forget about the numbers and focus on one individual child of God. You will be glad you did.
That’s one lesson from a superb film. The rest you will have to experience for yourself. You won’t regret it.