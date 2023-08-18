Money paid to an elected official to influence policy is called a bribe. But money paid to an entire government entity to influence policy is called a “public-private partnership.” It may not be prosecutable, but it is hardly any better. Any entity — foreign or domestic — that can manipulate a government has stolen government power from the people.
Imagine a firearms manufacturer funding a government program to encourage the purchase of handguns, and you will see the point. Just because it costs the taxpayer nothing does not diminish its abuse of government power. Despite this clear principle, government agencies at the federal, state, and local levels regularly allow private money to dictate policies.
The same principle applies to federal money. The U.S. Constitution’s separation of powers was specifically created to prevent the federal government from spending money to manipulate the policy of sovereign states. And state politicians who take this money are selling state sovereignty for a mess of pottage.
One egregious example is the threat from the USDA to withhold $40 million in school lunch money unless our schools force boys into girls’ bathrooms and onto girls’ athletic teams. It was absolutely right that the State Superintendent of Public Instruction told the federal government to keep its money. The constitutional separation of powers demands no less — whether in education, health care or any other policy area.
But the largess of foreign governments, the federal government and non-government corporations is not the only way that government power is stolen from the people. It can also be coopted by countless professional and special-interest associations. Vigilance to keep government “of the people” requires that both elected officials and voters understand this threat to popular sovereignty.
We should start by praising the constitutional role that private associations have in American life. The right to associate freely is given by God Himself and protected in the first amendment to the Constitution. It is protected because bonds of friendship and cooperation can strengthen the ability of scattered individuals to live in ordered freedom.
Church denominations (like the LCMS), political parties (from the Constitution Party to the Republican and Democratic parties), and professional organizations (AAPLOG, ABA, AMA, APA, etc.) all have a vital role in American political life. So, also, do the many special-interest organizations that bring friends together for the purpose of accomplishing noble purposes. These range from the Muley Fanatic Foundation to the Moms for Liberty — and everything in between.
But without diminishing the constitutional value of private associations, we should also note how these can be abused. The first place they can be abused is when professional organizations gain direct access to government power.
In a noble effort to elevate their respective professions, the American Medical Association, American Bar Association and similar organizations police their own membership by standards that they have developed through intense study and long experience. This is a good thing.
But, sometimes, they use this police power to destroy individual doctors and lawyers who have not violated eternal principles, but have only questioned godlike pronouncements from those in power. This is a very bad thing. It becomes even worse when these professional organizations operate as private agents of the state.
The Wyoming Bar Association, for instance, as a private organization, is not subject to the same transparency laws designed to keep governments honest. Nevertheless, it is written into Wyoming statutes (5-1-102, 5-2-118 and 122) as a quasi-government operator. This loophole allows a private and self-interested organization to put a very heavy thumb on the scales of justice without the average citizen having any awareness of that fact, or recourse against injustice.
Competing legal organizations are shut out. Should the association go off the rails, there is no mechanism to prevent a train wreck. As noted, this is only one example of many. Numerous other professional medical associations are explicitly written into Wyoming statute. A return to government “of the people” mandates, at the very least, that these arrangements be reconsidered.
While laws that give direct government power to private organizations are obvious violations of constitutional principles, less obvious violations occur when these private organizations are given preferential treatment by the executive agencies that make and enforce rules.
Even the largest private organization is susceptible to capture by ideologues. For this reason, every opinion — no matter its source — should be tested by the canons of evidence and logic. Experts should exhibit their expertise by persuading the public, not by shouting down challenges to their dogmas.
This principle is also needed on a personal level. Loyalty to the truth and to our flesh-and-blood neighbors should always trump prepackaged ideologies that claim our allegiance to non-community associations. In America’s struggle to reassert a true government “of the people,” such free thinking and personal community are our most powerful weapons.
