Money paid to an elected official to influence policy is called a bribe. But money paid to an entire government entity to influence policy is called a “public-private partnership.” It may not be prosecutable, but it is hardly any better. Any entity — foreign or domestic — that can manipulate a government has stolen government power from the people.

Imagine a firearms manufacturer funding a government program to encourage the purchase of handguns, and you will see the point. Just because it costs the taxpayer nothing does not diminish its abuse of government power. Despite this clear principle, government agencies at the federal, state, and local levels regularly allow private money to dictate policies.

Jonathan Lange is a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod pastor in Evanston and Kemmerer and serves the Wyoming Pastors Network. Follow his blog at https://jonathanlange.substack.com/. Email: JLange64@protonmail.com.

