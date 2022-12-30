Jonathan Lange

As the sun set last Monday, Dec. 26, Hanukkah 2022 came to a close. This eight-day festival is celebrated annually beginning on the 25th day of the lunar month, Chislev. For that reason, like Easter, its place on our solar calendar varies from year to year. The historian, Josephus, informs us that it has been observed annually since the second temple was rededicated 164 years before Christ was born.

The First book of Maccabees records the original Hanukkah: “Early in the morning on the twenty-fifth day of the ninth month, which is the month of Chislev, … they rose and offered sacrifice, as the law directs, on the new altar of burnt offering that they had built. At the very season and on the very day that the nations had profaned it, it was dedicated with songs and harps and lutes and cymbals” (1 Macc. 4:52-54).

