As the sun set last Monday, Dec. 26, Hanukkah 2022 came to a close. This eight-day festival is celebrated annually beginning on the 25th day of the lunar month, Chislev. For that reason, like Easter, its place on our solar calendar varies from year to year. The historian, Josephus, informs us that it has been observed annually since the second temple was rededicated 164 years before Christ was born.
The First book of Maccabees records the original Hanukkah: “Early in the morning on the twenty-fifth day of the ninth month, which is the month of Chislev, … they rose and offered sacrifice, as the law directs, on the new altar of burnt offering that they had built. At the very season and on the very day that the nations had profaned it, it was dedicated with songs and harps and lutes and cymbals” (1 Macc. 4:52-54).
“The nations (i.e. Gentiles) had profaned it,” at the direction of Antiochus Epiphanes, one of the greatest tyrants the world has ever known. First, Antiochus attacked Egypt. Then, after plundering Jerusalem – even looting the Holy Place of the temple – he instituted a campaign to establish the Assyrian religion in Israel and wipe out the worship of the one true God.
Antiochus forbade any practice of the covenant that God had made on Mt. Sinai 11 centuries earlier. The Maccabean record tells of certain Jews who aided and abetted him in his tyranny by openly abandoning the Word of God and following, instead, the word of Antiochus. These, “joined with the [gentiles] and sold themselves to do evil” (1 Macc. 1:15).
Even more grievous than the abominable things that he did to the priests and the temple was his use of force to violate consciences. Women who brought their sons to be circumcised were tortured to death, but not until they were forced to watch their children die. Similar threats of punishment and death were used to intimidate believers to eat unclean foods and violate God’s Word in various ways.
Those who defy God are never satisfied by power over mere things. The godless lust for power must break the wills of every single person who will not submit. Many bravely refused and were put to death in dastardly ways. Those who buckled under the pressure lived with a fate worse than death.
Then, God raised up a champion. Mattathias, a town leader with five grown sons, saw what was happening and did more than merely cringe in fear. He mourned and prayed. This prepared him for what happened next.
When Antiochus’ forces came to his town of Modein, they promised him riches and the king’s favor if he would sacrifice to the gods of Assyria. They hoped to bribe him to set an example of apostasy so that the rest would follow. After that, it would be easy to dispatch the deniers that remained. But not only did he refuse to sell out, he faithfully used his authority to prevent anyone else in the town from blaspheming.
This defiance of an illegitimate law sparked an organized resistance that was the beginning of the end for Antiochus’ tyranny. Before Mattathias died, he passed the torch to his sons. Simeon was the brains and Judas the brawn. They called him Maccabeus (hammer). It took three years, but eventually, they drove the enemies of God out of Jerusalem.
This enabled the Jews to cleanse the temple and restart the sacrifices on the 25th of Chislev in 164 BC. That, in short, is the story of Hanukkah. The outrages of Antiochus Epiphanes and the successful resistance led by Mattathias and his sons were exactly described by the prophet Daniel (11:31-35) four centuries before they happened.
By the time Jesus was born, Hanukkah seems to have been a well-established festival. And He travels to Jerusalem for its observation as recorded by St. John, the Apostle and Evangelist. “At that time the Feast of Dedication took place at Jerusalem. It was winter, and Jesus was walking in the temple, in the colonnade of Solomon” (John 10:22-23 ESV).
These events are not myth, but real history. They should be widely known and remembered by all. Even we who do not hold that the books of the Maccabees are part of the canon should read them as valuable history. They expose the nature of tyranny and its unrelenting intent to extinguish religion. They also fill our hearts with courage to live boldly and bravely.
In Mattathias’ last speech to his sons, he said, “Do not fear the words of sinners ... for their splendor will turn into dung and worms. Today they will be exalted, but tomorrow they will not be found, for they will have returned to the dust, and their plans will have perished” (1 Macc. 2:62-63). Words to live by.