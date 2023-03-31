The unborn children of Wyoming have been denied equal protection under law for more than five decades now. The homicide statutes that govern born members of the human race are not applied to the unborn. The most vulnerable among us have a different set of laws. This is beyond dispute. The only question is whether it is just or unjust.
Wyoming’s 66th Legislature considered this difference to be unjust discrimination. So, it enacted the 2022 “trigger bill,” with three-quarters of the House and four-fifths of the Senate agreeing. This restored the state laws that had been unconstitutionally overturned by Roe v. Wade. The secretary of state updated Wyoming’s law books on July 27, 2022. Before the day was out, however, Melissa Owens, judge of the Ninth District, temporarily restrained the law.
Immediately, Wyomingites went back to work. By March 17, 2023, Secretary of State Chuck Gray, updated Wyoming law after nearly identical numbers of legislators passed HB 152, the “Life is a Human Right Act.” In a March 22 hearing, Owens again restrained the law. Siding with the claim that “abortion is health care,” she labeled it a “constitutional right,” and said, “at this point, the state cannot legislate [it] away.”
Special Assistant Attorney General Jay Jerde did a superb job of representing the people of Wyoming before the court. He pointed out that the territory of Wyoming before the 1892 constitution, and the state of Wyoming afterward, protected the unborn in law. Thus, the state has never recognized “abortion as health care.”
Jerde’s defense picked up where the U.S. Supreme Court left off last summer. Dobbs v. Jackson cited case law going all the way back to the 13th century that consistently treated abortion not as “health care,” but as a “crime.” “[U]ntil shortly before Roe,” the opinion read, “abortion had long been a crime in every single state” [including Wyoming] (p. 15, see pp. 104-105).
While both Jerde and SCOTUS addressed the legal realm, the issue can also be approached from the realm of medicine. Already, four centuries before Christ, the Hippocratic Oath laid out the boundaries of health care. “I swear by Apollo the physician, and Aesculapius the surgeon, likewise Hygeia and Panacea, and call all the gods and goddesses to witness [that] ... I will give no sort of medicine to any pregnant woman with a view to destroy the child.”
Dr. Leon Kass is one of America’s foremost medical ethicists and served on the President’s Council on Bioethics (2001-05). Although having Jewish roots, he admits, “[m]orality, not Judaism, was the religion of our home.” From this perspective, he wrote a profound essay titled “Neither for love, nor for money: Why doctors must not kill.”
The Hippocratic Oath’s prohibition on killing is “medicine’s primary taboo,” Kass explained. “The Hippocratic physician rejects the view that the patient’s choice for death can make killing him right. For the physician, at least, human life in living bodies commands respect and reverence — by its very nature.”
This is why, despite its explicit appeal to pagan gods, the Hippocratic Oath was wholeheartedly adopted by Christians, as well. Other than replacing the pagan deities with the Triune God, the oath remained the same for two-and-a-half millennia. It expresses the quintessential obligation of every health care practitioner.
The Hippocratic Oath makes moral claims, but these claims are not unique to Catholicism, Evangelicalism, Judaism or even Paganism. These moral claims, explains Kass, are only rejected by those who deny that medicine “is an intrinsically ethical activity.” Once it is admitted that medicine is moral and not merely technical, its morals are self-evident.
Last Wednesday’s abortion proponents said otherwise. Attorney John Robinson argued that Wyoming’s protection of the unborn violates the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment. He claimed that it imposes the views of “Catholic and Evangelical religions.” The Hippocratic Oath obviously contradicts this absurdity.
Evangelicals and Catholics do believe that “human life in living bodies commands respect and reverence — by its very nature.” But so does Kass, a Jew, as well as humanists and pagans. As Jerde said before the court, “if you scratch the surface of any law, you will find a religious tenet.”
That is no excuse to overturn the law. Jerde cited SCOTUS decisions dating back to 1961 that a statute does not violate the Establishment Clause just “because it happens to coincide or harmonize with the tenets of some or all religions.” Otherwise, not only laws against killing the unborn, but also laws against all killing, laws against robbery, slander, sexual assault, statutory rape, perjury and physical assault would be “unconstitutional.” For all law rests on religious tenets.
Law is a matter of justice. Justice is a matter of ultimate truth about human nature. Wyoming’s unborn need just laws that are applied equally.