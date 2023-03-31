Jonathan Lange

The unborn children of Wyoming have been denied equal protection under law for more than five decades now. The homicide statutes that govern born members of the human race are not applied to the unborn. The most vulnerable among us have a different set of laws. This is beyond dispute. The only question is whether it is just or unjust.

Wyoming’s 66th Legislature considered this difference to be unjust discrimination. So, it enacted the 2022 “trigger bill,” with three-quarters of the House and four-fifths of the Senate agreeing. This restored the state laws that had been unconstitutionally overturned by Roe v. Wade. The secretary of state updated Wyoming’s law books on July 27, 2022. Before the day was out, however, Melissa Owens, judge of the Ninth District, temporarily restrained the law.

Jonathan Lange is a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod pastor in Evanston and Kemmerer and serves the Wyoming Pastors Network. Follow his blog at OnlyHuman-JL.blogspot.com. Email: JLange64@allwest.net.

