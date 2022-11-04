Next Tuesday, Wyomingites will participate in a 177-year-long tradition of going to the polls. But for the first 57 years of our constitutional republic, there was no single election day.
The U.S. Constitution left each individual state to set its own “Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections” (Article I, Section 4). But it allowed that, “Congress may determine the Time of chusing the Electors, and the Day on which they shall give their Votes; which Day shall be the same throughout the United States” (Article II, Section 1).
In 1792, the Second Congress exercised this option by requiring states to select delegates for the Electoral College during the 34 days before the first Wednesday of December. But that still left over a month of variation from state to state. Then, just before the presidential election of 1844, telegraph lines began to network the nation. Communication at the speed of lightning changed the world. It meant that early elections could change the outcome of later elections.
This new technology caused Congress to act immediately. “The Presidential Election Day Act of 1845” prescribed that “[t]he Tuesday next after the 1st Monday in November, in every even numbered year, is established as the day for [every federal] election.” (2 U.S. Code, § 7).
The 29th Congress understood that the process of transferring political power to an office holder was sacrosanct. Intent on counteracting voter suppression, it did not create a longer voting season, but limited the vote to a single day.
If this seems overly restrictive, consider that it was long before the invention of the automobile. In those days, rural voters, traveling by wagon, might spend a day making the round trip to the polls. Nevertheless, our congressional forebears judged that the importance of the single-day vote trumped even that inconvenience.
Modern legislators who desire to avoid voter suppression should consider this seriously. Not only do lengthy voting seasons increase the risk of fraud, they also suppress the influence of third-party candidates. Those who see that they will not prevail at the ballot box may wish to drop out and endorse another candidate. Early voting suppresses this power.
Still, the question remains: Why Tuesday? Brazil’s contested election happened last Sunday. But Americans have never voted on Sundays. Why not? Because we, historically, have been a churchgoing people. Sunday voting would be a suppression of the Christian vote, just as Saturday voting would suppress the Jewish vote.
Add to this the fact that some believe that it is wrong either to work or travel on Sundays, just as the Old Testament laws required rest on Saturday. This conviction makes even a Monday vote problematic for those who would have to begin their journey to the polls on the day before voting. Therefore, they chose Tuesday.
We, who do not believe it wrong to travel on Sunday, did not tell our Sabbatarian friends to “get over it.” Rather, true Americans have always sought to accommodate different religious opinions. This does not establish a state version of Christianity. It simply grants the free exercise of religion – even with respect to the vote.
Here is a lesson we should take to heart. Recent decades have seen a slew of anti-religious organizations advocate for laws that require Christians to compromise their lives of faith just to stay in business, serve in government or climb the corporate ladder. Conscientious believers will steadfastly refuse to compromise. And red-blooded Americans should stand up for them against every form of bullying.
The final consideration that led to Tuesday elections was an agricultural one. Unlike city dwellers, farmers are tied to the land and to the rhythm of the seasons. From the spring thaw to the autumn harvest, those who make their living off the land can ill afford a day off for voting. Weather might provide an occasional rain day, but they cannot be scheduled to coincide with predetermined elections.
Only when the last of the harvest is out of the field and safely in the barn can farmers take a day off to vote without risking significant economic loss. This had already placed elections in the month of November. What narrowed it further was another agricultural rhythm that reached back to medieval times.
As early as the 11th century, every Wednesday was a market day. Farmers would bring their grain and livestock into town to be sold at auction. While city shopkeepers could participate in the economy any day of the week, America’s food producers had only one day a week. So, Congress settled on Tuesday.
Next week, as you make your way to the polls, remember the farmer and the faithful. They (and the telegraph) are the reason you are voting on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November.