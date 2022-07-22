Jonathan Lange

Every year since 1973, Gallup has been polling American citizens about their confidence in institutions. It asks, “Please tell me how much confidence you, yourself, have in [blank].” This year’s results found that trust in all 16 institutions polled was down for the second year in a row. For 10, confidence is at its lowest point since the survey began.

At the very bottom of the list, Congress has the trust of only one in 14 Americans. Instead of doing its job of building consensus and passing reasonable laws, Congress is usurping judicial and executive powers by its illegal Jan. 6 committee. This star chamber seems designed to quash any investigation into congressional wrongdoing while running roughshod over the constitutional rights of anybody it wants to bring down. Shamefully, Representative Cheney is its chief enabler.

Jonathan Lange is a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod pastor in Evanston and Kemmerer and serves the Wyoming Pastors Network. Follow his blog at OnlyHuman-JL.blogspot.com. Email: JLange64@allwest.net.

