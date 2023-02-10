Over the past several months, this column has discussed four widely different pieces of legislation: House Bill 119, “Medical prescriptions-off label purposes” (Feb. 3); HB 152, “Life as a Human Right Act” (Jan. 20); and Senate File 111, “Child abuse-sex change,” and SF 144, “Chloe’s law” (Oct. 21). Despite major differences, these have one thing in common. They all raise questions about a legal concept called “the standard of care.”
“The standard of care” comes from the realm of medical malpractice. Dr. Peter Moffet and Dr. Gregory Moore sketch out its basic contours in “Standard of Care: Legal History and Definitions: the Bad and Good News” (February 2011). Originally, it was defined as the “customary way of doing things safely.” Consensus and tradition ruled the day.
But two landmark cases, Helling v. Carey (1974) and Hall v. Hilbun (1985), replaced the “customary” standard with a new standard of “reasonableness.” Doctors are now liable for medical malpractice claims, even when they follow time-honored medical practices. But who decides what is “reasonable” and what is not?
This question forced physicians and insurance companies to find a new standard that could protect them from an onslaught of malpractice claims. “Clinical Practice Guidelines” (CPGs) were the answer. CPGs seek to put into writing previously unwritten consensus.
Because these documents are drawn up by private “expert panels,” they would normally be excluded from trial as hearsay, and not subject to cross-examination. Nevertheless, through some legal gymnastics, courts have begun admitting them as evidence. Today, “CPGs may be used to lend credence to an expert witness, to impeach an expert witness, to defend a physician for following the document as the standard of care, or to suggest physician deviance from the document as deviance from the standard of care.”
Such awesome power of CPGs alternately frightens or goads health care providers to go along to get along. But the problem of hearsay remains. While an “independent panel of experts” may have inordinate sway in a court of law, who exactly are these people? Absent cross-examination, their credibility rests entirely upon the credibility of the organization that publishes it.
A January 2022 article in the International Journal of the Care of the Injured summarizes: “[T]he biggest and ugliest problem of CPGs is that they are developed by different groups (clinical specialty groups, government agencies, private organizations, policymakers, and even payers) each with its own perspective, goals, and intended uses. Too many current guidelines look more like industry marketing and opinion-based pieces …”
It is no surprise, therefore, that “medical experts” have made competing claims before legislative committees.
Advocates of HB 119 cited America’s Front Line Doctors for the use of ivermectin in the early treatment of COVID-19, while numerous medical institutions cited the CDC’s denunciation of ivermectin and promotion of remdesivir.
Opponents of HB 152 cited Planned Parenthood to say that “abortion is health care,” while its opponents note that the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists considers it quackery.
Opponents of SF 111 and SF 144 cite the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) to justify puberty blockers for minor children, while the American College of Pediatricians warns that they are “neither fully reversible nor harmless.”
These competing claims cannot both be true. But how does one determine the truth? One answer is to label the opposition as “haters,” “hicks” or “misogynists.” Another is to defer to the group that has the most money and power, or that claims the greatest number of members.
But such standards of judgment have nothing to do with the truth. Rather, they are all about power. They depend on shouting and shaming. They rely on experts, rather than evidence. They are, in fact, part of a larger problem — the ideology of totalitarianism.
Václav Havel, in his 1978 essay “The Power of the Powerless,” wrote: “[A]n essential aspect of this ideology is the consignment of reason and conscience to a higher authority. The principle involved here is that the center of power is identical with the center of truth.” This brilliant essay is a “must read” for any citizen or legislator who wishes to avoid the Soviet system that enslaved Eastern Europe for seven decades.
Human beings are constantly tempted to subordinate reason, individual conscience and personal responsibility to the anonymous and unelected authority of “experts.” But to do so is to subordinate one’s own humanity to impersonal and automatic forces. This brings harm to people in our care and disaster upon entire societies.
We were not created blindly to accept as true standards of care written by unelected, unknown oligarchies. It is the individual duty of every human being — doctor, patient and legislator — to learn the facts, apply the principles, and discern his or her own responsibility to care for one another. It’s only human.