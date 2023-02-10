Jonathan Lange

Over the past several months, this column has discussed four widely different pieces of legislation: House Bill 119, “Medical prescriptions-off label purposes” (Feb. 3); HB 152, “Life as a Human Right Act” (Jan. 20); and Senate File 111, “Child abuse-sex change,” and SF 144, “Chloe’s law” (Oct. 21). Despite major differences, these have one thing in common. They all raise questions about a legal concept called “the standard of care.”

“The standard of care” comes from the realm of medical malpractice. Dr. Peter Moffet and Dr. Gregory Moore sketch out its basic contours in “Standard of Care: Legal History and Definitions: the Bad and Good News” (February 2011). Originally, it was defined as the “customary way of doing things safely.” Consensus and tradition ruled the day.

Jonathan Lange is a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod pastor in Evanston and Kemmerer and serves the Wyoming Pastors Network. Follow his blog at OnlyHuman-JL.blogspot.com. Email: JLange64@allwest.net.

