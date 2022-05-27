The people of Laramie County should be incensed by the utter contempt that the Wyoming State Bar has shown them. In November 2018, citizens voted by a 67% majority to make Leigh Anne Manlove their district attorney. It was a mandate to clean house. Since that day, Wyoming’s deep state has used every underhanded tactic in the book to deny them her services.
Months before she took office, the effectual sabotage of her work was already underway. In Washington, the Sussman trial is exposing how the deep state obstructed and sabotaged President Donald Trump’s transition team after the 2016 election. Washington has nothing on Wyoming.
Recent court filings document how outgoing District Attorney Jeremiah Sandburg denied DA-elect Manlove customary access to case files needed to prepare for a smooth transition. It also alleges that on Jan. 7, 2019, Sandburg handed her the keys to a DA’s office that was in utter disarray – with five unfilled attorney positions and unfiled paperwork littering the office.
On Jan. 7, “Manlove dismissed all but one of the remaining attorneys and several of the support staff from the previous administration.” By Jan. 10, “she had or retained five attorneys and 10 support staff, bringing the number of her attorney staff to [the previous total] … and bringing the number of support staff to a number that exceeded [it].” By April, she had nine attorneys, and by Nov. 1, the office was fully staffed at 10 (Respondent’s brief, p. 13-14).
Over a year later, the Wyoming Bar unleashed lawfare against Manlove, alleging office mismanagement, among other things. Since the fall of 2020, she has essentially worked two full-time jobs. In addition to her duties as elected district attorney, she has been forced to spend countless off-duty hours, and thousands of dollars out of her own pocket, responding to a barrage of legal filings, paperwork requirements and spurious charges from Wyoming’s own deep state.
Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson (1892-1954) wrote: “While the prosecutor at his best is one of the most beneficent forces in our society, when he acts from malice or other base motives, he is one of the worst.” He has the power to “strike at citizens, not with mere individual strength, but with all the force of government itself.”
Such is certainly the case here. First, actors in the Wyoming Bar obviously colluded with multiple district judges to elicit a letter of complaint. The day after the letter was sent, they filed a dozen documents with the Wyoming Supreme Court calling for the immediate suspension of Manlove’s license.
After the Court decisively rejected this petition, they immediately commenced secretive in-house proceedings that gobbled up Manlove’s time, money and energy for two more years – retrying virtually the same charges in their own kangaroo court. In the justice system, that would be double jeopardy. But this is not the justice system.
Manlove finally got a public hearing in February of this year – and was promptly billed $91,000 for the privilege. Maoist China was infamous for executing political opponents and then sending their grieving families a bill for the bullet. Making Manlove pay for the meals and lodging of her persecutors gives away the game. The process is the punishment.
I have never met or spoken with Manlove. I do not reside in her jurisdiction. I have no skin in the game. It is purely by reading the documents filed before Wyoming’s Supreme Court that my sense of justice is offended. It is an injustice against a woman and her solitary attorney. And it is an injustice against the people of Laramie County who elected her to do the job.
Residents of Laramie County who want to see for themselves how their vote is treated with contempt need only go onto the Wyoming Supreme Court website and look up docket number D-20-0009. It speaks for itself. They will read, for instance, how Manlove is charged with wrongdoing for actions she took in consultation with the Natrona County DA. While he took the very same actions and even co-signed a letter with her explaining them, she is prosecuted, but he is not (May 9, response, pp. 15-16).
Now the good justices of the Wyoming Supreme Court are being asked – for a second time – to act as tools of the Bar. Wyoming can hope that they are not bamboozled by clout and bluster, but see the facts for what they are. While the Bar has damaged its own credibility by allowing the unhinged Manlove prosecution, the Wyoming Supreme Court can still preserve its own dignity.
One might even venture to hope that the Court will rule in such a way that it discourages future lawfare intended to thwart the will of voters. Justice requires no less.