The date on the calendar was Nov. 3, 2020. Like many days before, I walked out the door and put on my cap. It has a dome of navy blue, with white stars and a golden eagle. The bill features alternating red and white stripes. It was a Father’s Day gift from my wife. She knows how much I love this country.
Among my earliest memories, I remember standing on the breezeway of Zion Lutheran School, with hand over heart, pledging “allegiance to the flag of the United States of America.” That, and a prayer, was the daily ritual before we boarded a bus to a one-room schoolhouse in the East Texas woods. Somehow, wearing that cap brought me back to those days of innocence.
The derogatory term “Christian nationalism” had not yet been invented. This was simply patriotism. God places it in our hearts and encourages us to foster a love for the fatherland, just as He commands us to “honor your father and your mother” (Exodus 20:12). This honor does not make either of them “gods” or excuse their sins. Rather, it directs us to appreciate the good that God gives through flawed people – sinners. And it calls us – equally flawed – to take our place in the family and state to improve them both through voice and vote.
That’s what I was doing that November day. I had researched the candidates in my jurisdiction and was headed out to make my corner of the world better. Evanston’s historic roundhouse complex was a bustle of activity. Friendly poll workers greeted me at the door. But as I made my way toward the booths, one of these ran up to me from behind. He informed me that I had to remove my cap.
I was too shocked to offer a coherent response. “Why?,” I stammered. Because, he replied, the words printed on the back were not allowed in the polling station. I removed the cap to look at the back. And there it was. In letters a half-inch tall, it said, “Make America Great Again.”
Until that point, I had barely noticed the words. They blended seamlessly with the stars and stripes. In that instant, I realized we were not in Kansas anymore. Where simple patriotism is judged to be an inadmissible political statement, we are behind enemy lines.
I do not write this as a partisan critique. Whatever the party affiliation of that poll worker, I know that the county clerk who gave him his marching orders was a Republican. In the two years since then, two things have become increasingly obvious.
First, it is clear that the flag itself – and not the MAGA slogan – is the point of division. One comes to understand this while driving down any highway in Wyoming.
Second, the division does not run along party lines. The national leadership of both major parties is equally allergic to MAGA. And the grassroots of both parties are equally confused about how patriotism itself has become a flashpoint.
The grassroots Democrats, whom I know and love, love our country. They would fly the flag, but they hesitate to risk sending the wrong political message. Grassroots Republicans often fly the flag less to signal loyalty to the party and more as a symbol of defiance against their own party elites.
Daily, we watch as out-of-touch elites from both parties vote for legislation designed to tear down the family, to undermine protection of the weakest and most vulnerable, and to quash political debate. We want to raise our children to marry and become responsible fathers and mothers. They want to cripple them with debt, addict them to fentanyl and pervert them with porn.
Daily, we listen to the bloviations of those promising to investigate graft and corruption. These much-vaunted investigations always turn out to be Kabuki Theater. They seem designed to fill campaign coffers while running out the clock on statutes of limitations. Worse, they divide ordinary Americans into the Crips and the Bloods waging war in the street, while our masters scratch one another’s backs in the capitol cloakroom.
But the American people are waking up. They are noticing that the flag is made up of both red and blue. The same people spending billions on forever wars are exploiting the airwaves to keep neighbors brawling in the streets. We don’t have to play their game.
Stop swinging. Pick up your neighbor and dust him off. It’s time to apologize and embrace. Forget the blue or red jersey and rally to the American flag. Once we stop fighting each other, we can see clearly and stand up to the real enemy.