Jonathan Lange

The date on the calendar was Nov. 3, 2020. Like many days before, I walked out the door and put on my cap. It has a dome of navy blue, with white stars and a golden eagle. The bill features alternating red and white stripes. It was a Father’s Day gift from my wife. She knows how much I love this country.

Among my earliest memories, I remember standing on the breezeway of Zion Lutheran School, with hand over heart, pledging “allegiance to the flag of the United States of America.” That, and a prayer, was the daily ritual before we boarded a bus to a one-room schoolhouse in the East Texas woods. Somehow, wearing that cap brought me back to those days of innocence.

Jonathan Lange is a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod pastor in Evanston and Kemmerer and serves the Wyoming Pastors Network. Follow his blog at OnlyHuman-JL.blogspot.com. Email: JLange64@allwest.net.

